What channel is Lyon v Bayern Munich on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Lyon and Bayern Munich go face to face in a Champions League semi-final tie between two sides who loved equally surprising quarter-finals victories, in very other ways.

Bayern ripped via Barcelona in a monstrous 8-2 rout akin to the well-known 7-1 crushing of Brazil by Germany on the 2014 World Cup.

Six completely different goalscorers caught a knife into Lionel Messi’s beleagured facet, together with Philippe Coutinho, a Barcelona participant on mortgage at Munich.

They’re the rampant favourites to win the match, however should negotiate a tough tie towards Lyon who knocked out Manchester Metropolis within the final spherical.

The Ligue 1 facet had been underdogs for the conflict towards Metropolis however seized their probabilities once they fell to them and, with a serving to hand from VAR, made it via to the ultimate 4.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it is advisable learn about the right way to watch the Lyon v Bayern Munich sport on TV and on-line.

When is Lyon v Bayern Munich on TV?

Lyon v Bayern Munich will happen on Wednesday 19th August 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

Try our Champions League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Lyon v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm – the match follows the primary semi-final between RB Leipzig and PSG which was performed on Tuesday evening.

What TV channel is Lyon v Bayern Munich on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You’ll be able to add the ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

How one can live stream Lyon v Bayern Munich on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Lyon v Bayern Munich team news

Lyon: It’s prone to be enterprise as common for a facet who most likely anticipated to be despatched packing by Metropolis within the final spherical.

Lyon deployed a strong again 5 to deal with Metropolis’s attacking threats and are probably to take action once more. Moussa Dembele has been benched in earlier video games however a objective towards Metropolis may see him squeeze into the XI.

Bayern Munich: Like Lyon, Bayern are anticipated to go unchanged. Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman are match once more, however are unlikely to power their approach into the Barcelona-conquering facet.

Two objectives and an help for Coutinho in 15 minutes towards his father or mother membership represented fairly an influence from the Brazilian. He’ll characteristic once more, however Hansi Flick is unlikely to shuffle his beginning pack.

Our prediction: Lyon v Bayern Munich

Lyon don’t have anything to lose. They’ve come additional than they’d have anticipated or hoped, overwhelmed one of many most-fancied groups left within the competitors and impressed a whole lot of neutrals alongside the way in which.

This could work of their favour – a team enjoying with out concern is a hazard to anybody.

Nevertheless, to counsel something however a Bayern Munich victory can be silly. The German giants have objectives dripping all through the team and on the bench as properly. It could take a while to crack the Lyon wall, however as soon as they make a dent, Bayern may flip up the stress.

Our prediction: Lyon 1-3 Bayern Munich

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising try our Champions League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at try our TV Information.