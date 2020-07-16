What channel is Man City v Bournemouth on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City have secured second place within the Premier League however face a resurgent Bournemouth facet on the Etihad this midweek.

Whereas City are plotting to win the FA Cup and Champions League this summer season following the give up of their league title to Liverpool, the Cherries nonetheless have a lot to play for within the league.

Bournemouth are three factors from security within the relegation scrap and have simply three Premier League fixtures remaining.

Their 4-1 win over Leicester final trip is proof that Eddie Howe’s males nonetheless have life left of their legs – and City ought to be cautious.

Regardless of what this fixture seems like on paper, we might see a tighter sport than it’s possible you’ll count on in Manchester on Wednesday.

When is Man City v Bournemouth on TV?

Man City v Bournemouth will happen on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Bournemouth will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Bournemouth on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League, Major Occasion and Sky One from 5:30pm.

This sport is additionally out there to observe live on free-to-air channel Choose TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

live stream Man City v Bournemouth on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Man City v Bournemouth team news

Man City: Pep Guardiola has already admitted he’ll “rotate” the team so his gamers are recent for Arsenal this weekend, so Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne might drop to the bench.

Benjamin Mendy earned 64 minutes towards Brighton and may be rested on Wednesday. Phil Foden, in the meantime, might come into the XI.

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke scored his first Premier League objective for the Cherries on the weekend and then bought a second, so he’ll virtually definitely begin right here.

Josh King missed the Leicester sport with a hamstring damage and is a priority for this conflict. Callum Wilson ought to begin up entrance.

Our prediction: Man City v Bournemouth

Manchester City might don’t have anything to play for within the Premier League however they’re definitely ending the season on a excessive, with back-to-back 5-Zero wins.

Nonetheless, with one eye on Arsenal within the FA Cup this weekend, Guardiola will definitely transfer his gamers round right here.

And that may assist Bournemouth as they search at the least a degree from their journey up north. Anticipate Bournemouth to attain – whether or not that will probably be sufficient stays to be seen.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

