What channel is Man City v Bournemouth on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City have secured second place within the Premier League however face a resurgent Bournemouth aspect on the Etihad this midweek.

Whereas City are plotting to win the FA Cup and Champions League this summer season following the give up of their league title to Liverpool, the Cherries nonetheless have loads to play for within the league.

Bournemouth are three factors from security within the relegation scrap and have simply three Premier League fixtures remaining.

Their 4-1 win over Leicester final day trip is proof that Eddie Howe’s males nonetheless have life left of their legs – and City ought to be cautious.

Regardless of what this fixture seems to be like on paper, we may see a tighter recreation than you might anticipate in Manchester on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it’s good to find out about learn how to watch the Man City v Bournemouth recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Man City v Bournemouth on TV?

Man City v Bournemouth will happen on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Bournemouth will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Bournemouth on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League, Primary Occasion and Sky One from 5:30pm.

This recreation is additionally obtainable to look at live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How you can live stream Man City v Bournemouth on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Man City v Bournemouth odds

Man City v Bournemouth team news

Man City: Pep Guardiola has already admitted he’ll “rotate” the team so his gamers are contemporary for Arsenal this weekend, so Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne may drop to the bench.

Benjamin Mendy earned 64 minutes towards Brighton and can also be rested on Wednesday. Phil Foden, in the meantime, may come into the XI.

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke scored his first Premier League objective for the Cherries on the weekend and then bought a second, so he’ll nearly actually begin right here.

Josh King missed the Leicester recreation with a hamstring damage and is a priority for this conflict. Callum Wilson ought to begin up entrance.

Our prediction: Man City v Bournemouth

Manchester City could don’t have anything to play for within the Premier League however they’re actually ending the season on a excessive, with back-to-back 5-Zero wins.

Nonetheless, with one eye on Arsenal within the FA Cup this weekend, Guardiola will definitely transfer his gamers round right here.

And which may assist Bournemouth as they search at the very least a degree from their journey up north. Count on Bournemouth to attain – whether or not that shall be sufficient stays to be seen.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

