What channel is Man City v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City’s title defence is virtually over however supervisor Pep Guardiola will refuse to tone down the strain on his gamers this summer time because the remaining Premier League fixtures get underway.

City beat Arsenal 3-Zero on their first sport again from the coronavirus outbreak and now welcome Burnley to the Etihad on Monday night time.

Burnley sit firmly in mid-table with little to play for bar league place.

The Clarets are the final team of the 20 Premier League golf equipment to get their season again underway and could lack the match sharpness required to fight this City facet.

Nonetheless, Sean Dyche’s males will little doubt go into this sport hoping to tug off an upset – and we might be in for loads of objectives.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it’s essential to find out about the way to watch the Man City v Burnley sport on TV and on-line.

When is Man City v Burnley on TV?

Man City v Burnley will happen on Monday 22nd June 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Burnley will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one sport of the day on Monday.

What TV channel is Man City v Burnley on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Fundamental Occasion from 7:30pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

live stream Man City v Burnley on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Man City v Burnley team news

Man City: Eric Garcia required oxygen and was stretchered off throughout City’s win over Arsenal after colliding with goalkeeper Ederson. He is virtually sure to not play on Monday.

Aside from that, Guardiola has a fully-fit squad. Leroy Sane didn’t play towards Arsenal however may get his first run-out of your entire league season right here.

Burnley: The Clarets are the final Premier League team to get again to motion following the coronavirus break and will welcome again a variety of gamers from damage. Jay Rodriguez returns following a knee situation, whereas Matthew Lowton and Johann Berg Gudmundsson also needs to be obtainable.

Ashley Barnes is out of the sport and striker Chris Wooden is affected by an Achilles setback. It could see supervisor Dyche revert to a five-man midfield.

Our prediction: Man City v Burnley

City’s title possibilities could also be up in smoke however they’re nonetheless a category above this Burnley facet. Guardiola will wish to use these summer time fixtures to construct his facet up and prepared themselves for an assault on the summit subsequent time period.

With damage worries hanging over their strike drive, it’s exhausting to see how Burnley will mount a sustained problem towards City over 90 minutes on the Etihad.

This must be a routine win for City, who nonetheless have a watch on successful the FA Cup earlier than the summer time is out.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Burnley

Man City v Burnley odds

