What channel is Man City v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City’s title defence is nearly over however supervisor Pep Guardiola will refuse to tone down the strain on his gamers this summer season because the remaining Premier League fixtures get underway.

City beat Arsenal 3-Zero on their first recreation again from the coronavirus outbreak and now welcome Burnley to the Etihad on Monday evening.

Burnley sit firmly in mid-table with little to play for bar league place.

The Clarets are the final team of the 20 Premier League golf equipment to get their season again underway and might lack the match sharpness required to fight this City aspect.

Nevertheless, Sean Dyche’s males will little question go into this recreation hoping to drag off an upset – and we could possibly be in for loads of objectives.

When is Man City v Burnley on TV?

Man City v Burnley will happen on Monday 22nd June 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Burnley will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one recreation of the day on Monday.

What TV channel is Man City v Burnley on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion from 7:30pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

The right way to live stream Man City v Burnley on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Man City v Burnley team news

Man City: Eric Garcia required oxygen and was stretchered off throughout City’s win over Arsenal after colliding with goalkeeper Ederson. He is nearly sure to not play on Monday.

Other than that, Guardiola has a fully-fit squad. Leroy Sane didn’t play towards Arsenal however might get his first run-out of the complete league season right here.

Burnley: The Clarets are the final Premier League team to get again to motion following the coronavirus break and will welcome again numerous gamers from damage. Jay Rodriguez returns following a knee difficulty, whereas Matthew Lowton and Johann Berg Gudmundsson also needs to be obtainable.

Ashley Barnes is out of the sport and striker Chris Wooden is affected by an Achilles setback. It might see supervisor Dyche revert to a five-man midfield.

Our prediction: Man City v Burnley

City’s title possibilities could also be up in smoke however they’re nonetheless a category above this Burnley aspect. Guardiola will need to use these summer season fixtures to construct his aspect up and prepared themselves for an assault on the summit subsequent time period.

With damage worries hanging over their strike drive, it’s laborious to see how Burnley will mount a sustained problem towards City over 90 minutes on the Etihad.

This ought to be a routine win for City, who nonetheless have an eye fixed on successful the FA Cup earlier than the summer season is out.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Burnley

Man City v Burnley odds

