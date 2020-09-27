What channel is Man City v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola might be hoping to make it two Premier League wins from two when his facet host Leicester on Sunday.

City are already taking part in catch-up within the title race after their Premier League fixtures started per week later than most different groups.

Guardiola’s males bypassed Wolves 3-1 final weekend and come into this conflict having simply confronted Bournemouth within the EFL Cup.

However City are unlikely to have all of it their very own approach on the Etihad. Leicester have already overwhelmed West Brom and Burnley within the prime flight to get off to a stellar begin to their marketing campaign.

And the Foxes might be seeking to ship a blow to City’s early title aspirations once they journey to Manchester on Sunday.

When is Man City v Leicester on TV?

Man City v Leicester will happen on Sunday twenty seventh September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Leicester will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Sheffield United v Leeds, which kicks off at 12pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Leicester on?

Man City v Leicester team news

Man City: City are enduring a raft of accidents, with Ilkay Gundogan, Sergio Afguero, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko all out.

Eric Garcia could not function, however Guardiola ought to begin with Gabirel Jesus up prime and Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and probably Phil Foden behind the striker.

Leicester: Brendan Rodgers might welcome again Jonny Evans on Sunday if the defender passes a health check, however Ricardo Pereira is out.

Wilfred Ndidi might also be accessible for the boss, who will doubtless follow Jamie Vardy up entrance and each Youri Tielemans and behind the 33-year-old.

Our prediction: Man City v Leicester

City know all about how Leicester strategy video games like these, and will pay attention to the flash-mob ways Rodgers can inject in his gamers.

Due to this fact, Guardiola’s males will doubtless maintain the tempo sluggish and affected person, and look to stifle Leicester into submission.

City have the standard to run away with any recreation however the Foxes are in high-quality kind and can’t be neglected right here. This could possibly be a detailed affair.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Leicester

