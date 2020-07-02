What channel is Man City v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

You’d be forgiven for considering this sport doesn’t matter now the Premier League title has been seized, however you’d be completely flawed.

Manchester City may have long-suspected the title was destined for Anfield, irrespective of what number of instances their stars have claimed they had been nonetheless within the race.

City may have quietly accepted the league was gone a very long time in the past and turned consideration to the Champions League and their 2020/21 comeback plot, and this showdown is a chief alternative to put down the gauntlet for subsequent time period.

Liverpool followers will bask within the glow of their new addition to a trophy cupboard that has been something however crowded in latest a long time, however might be as decided as City supporters to get one over their rivals on a one-to-one stage this week.

After all, had the title been on the road, the spectacle would’ve been raised greater, however this is nonetheless set to be a grudge match for the ages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it's worthwhile to learn about how you can watch the Man City v Liverpool sport on TV and on-line.

When is Man City v Liverpool on TV?

Man City v Liverpool will happen on Thursday 2nd July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will comply with Sheffield United v Tottenham at 6pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Liverpool on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 8pm.

Learn how to live stream Man City v Liverpool on-line

Man City v Liverpool odds

Man City v Liverpool team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero is out, however Pep Guardiola confirmed Gabriel Jesus isn’t a nailed-on starter even with out the Argentine’s presence within the squad. Jesus ought to begin, however there’s each likelihood Raheem Sterling might get the nod to play by means of the center.

Fernandinho is suspended following his ‘save’ in opposition to Chelsea whereas Eric Garcia is a doubt.

Liverpool: James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and Joel Matip stay sidelined for the Reds however Jurgen Klopp is prone to go unchanged regardless.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain might pressure his manner into the beginning line-up, however anticipate extra rotation to comply with this sport moderately than throughout it.

Our prediction: Man City v Liverpool

The world is craving a match between these two sides at full tilt. Will they produce?

Liverpool nonetheless have extra to play for than City within the league as they purpose to smash the 100pt milestone, whereas City are maintaining a tally of the FA Cup and upcoming Champions League.

These sides have produced cracking video games up to now few years, and the dearth of a crowd means this may very well be probably the most stage enjoying subject on which they’ll duel.

City’s central defensive points – extenuated by the dearth of Fernandinho’s chunk in midfield or on the again – are worrying, nonetheless. As terrific as City are in assault, a shackle-free Liverpool might placed on a show of pressure on the Etihad.

Our prediction: Man City 1-3 Liverpool

For those who’re in search of one thing else to look at try our TV information.