What channel is Man City v Lyon on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City and Lyon go face to face within the Champions League quarter-finals on Saturday with a one-off match in Lisbon.

City bypassed Actual Madrid to succeed in the last-eight stage, whereas Lyon shocked PSG to advance.

All Champions League fixtures at the moment are being held in Portugal over single legs in a slimmed-down climax to the competitors.

City are determined to make up for a rocky season and declare their first European honours because the 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup.

However Lyon have proved to be no pushovers within the event this time period and head to Portugal in excessive spirits.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to find out about methods to watch the Man City v Lyon recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Man City v Lyon on TV?

Man City v Lyon will happen on Saturday 15th August 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of days with loads of motion to be performed.

Take a look at our Champions League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Lyon will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one Champions League tie being performed on Saturday night time.

What TV channel is Man City v Lyon on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You may add the ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Tips on how to live stream Man City v Lyon on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Lyon team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero has not made the journey to Lisbon because of a knee damage however Eric Garcia is within the squad.

Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are anticipated to start out within the ahead three.

Lyon: Supervisor Rudi Garcia has no contemporary absentees right here, though defender Jason Denayer and ahead Max Cornet are doubts.

Count on Memphis Depay to be the fulcrum of the French facet’s assault.

Our prediction: Man City v Lyon

Lyon did sufficient to see off Juventus of their final outing and must produce a equally dogged show to beat City right here.

Pep Guardiola’s males are agency favourites to win on Saturday and could be anticipated to attain both facet of the break.

How Lyon match up in opposition to City’s high quality attacking arsenal stays to be seen however the Premier League facet ought to have sufficient firepower to emerge victorious.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Lyon

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Champions League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re searching for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV Information.