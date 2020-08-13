What channel is Man City v Lyon on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City and Lyon go face to face within the Champions League quarter-finals on Saturday with a one-off match in Lisbon.

City bypassed Actual Madrid to achieve the last-eight stage, whereas Lyon shocked PSG to advance.

All Champions League fixtures at the moment are being held in Portugal over single legs in a slimmed-down climax to the competitors.

City are determined to make up for a rocky season and declare their first European honours for the reason that 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup.

However Lyon have proved to be no pushovers within the match this time period and head to Portugal in excessive spirits.

When is Man City v Lyon on TV?

Man City v Lyon will happen on Saturday 15th August 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of days with loads of motion to be performed.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Lyon will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one Champions League tie being performed on Saturday night time.

What TV channel is Man City v Lyon on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

The best way to live stream Man City v Lyon on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Lyon team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero has not made the journey to Lisbon as a consequence of a knee harm however Eric Garcia is within the squad.

Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are anticipated to begin within the ahead three.

Lyon: Supervisor Rudi Garcia has no contemporary absentees right here, though defender Jason Denayer and ahead Max Cornet are doubts.

Anticipate Memphis Depay to be the fulcrum of the French facet’s assault.

Our prediction: Man City v Lyon

Lyon did sufficient to see off Juventus of their final outing and should produce a equally dogged show to beat City right here.

Pep Guardiola’s males are agency favourites to win on Saturday and will be anticipated to attain both facet of the break.

How Lyon match up towards City’s high quality attacking arsenal stays to be seen however the Premier League facet ought to have sufficient firepower to emerge victorious.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Lyon

