What channel is Man City v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City shall be decided to rediscover their depth and not let their season fizzle out as the ultimate few rounds of Premier League fixtures come into sight.

City trampled Liverpool 4-Zero on the Etihad earlier than succumbing to a shock 1-Zero defeat towards Southampton.

Pep Guardiola will demand higher from his team as they intention to remain in sizzling kind forward of their upcoming FA Cup and Champions League encounters.

Watch Man City v Newcastle with a BT Sport month-to-month go

Newcastle had been bested by City throughout their FA Cup quarter-final showdown at St James’ Park final month and whereas they saved the scoreline to 2-0, Steve Bruce’s males had been dominated by the Premier League runners up.

Nonetheless, the Magpies will use Southampton as a shining instance of what could be achieved within the remaining few weeks of the season if City take their eyes off the league in pursuit of silverware elsewhere.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you should find out about find out how to watch the Man City v Newcastle sport on TV and on-line.

When is Man City v Newcastle on TV?

Man City v Newcastle will happen on Wednesday eighth July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Newcastle will kick off at 6pm – the match begins similtaneously West Ham v Burnley, additionally on BT Sport.

What TV channel is Man City v Newcastle on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV go.

The right way to live stream Man City v Newcastle on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Man City (1/8) Draw (7/2) Newcastle (20/1)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at this time and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Notice – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the supply quantity in any manner.

Man City v Newcastle team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero is the one damage concern for Guardiola, albeit a serious one.

His absence has stirred the pot, with Gabriel Jesus not all the time seen as a direct substitute. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden – architects of the Liverpool demolition job – will return to the XI.

Newcastle: Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden are out with hamstring troubles, although Danny Rose will return at left again.

Miguel Almiron has struggled with a thigh damage, whereas star man Allan Saint Maximin is coping with a knock.

It’s unlikely Bruce will begin with Joelinton and Dwight Gayle collectively in assault as he’ll search to close up store and maintain tight on the again.

Our prediction: Man City v Newcastle

How can the identical City aspect that tormented the runaway Premier League champions look so decidedly common towards each Chelsea and Southampton?

Their occasional lapses are rare however constant, and it stays a thriller as to why they merely don’t flip up for sure video games.

Fortunately for Guardiola, defeats have all the time been responded to with wins. De Bruyne’s presence within the team and Foden’s want to stake his declare because the inheritor to David Silva’s throne will see them by means of this one comfortably.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Newcastle

Provide Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and fee technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV information.