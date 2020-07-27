What channel is Man City v Norwich on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City proceed their preparations for Europe with a dead-rubber match in opposition to relegated Norwich on Sunday.

With no extra Premier League fixtures to cope with after this, City boss Pep Guardiola has eyes already fastened on a Champions League conflict with Actual Madrid.

And followers can anticipate loads of adjustments because the boss seeks to clean up his XI forward of larger issues to come back.

Norwich bow out of the Premier League rock-bottom of the desk and with little hope of manufacturing an upset right here.

City, in the meantime, have already secured second place within the division and are tipped to walk to victory this weekend.

Raheem Sterling has an out of doors shot at trumping the remainder of the Premier League high scorers, however would require a hefty haul from his last show to face an opportunity.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you could find out about how you can watch the Man City v Norwich sport on TV and on-line.

When is Man City v Norwich on TV?

Man City v Norwich will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Norwich will kick off at 4pm – the match is one in all 10 Premier League video games going down on the identical time on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Norwich on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky One from 3pm.

This sport is additionally out there to look at live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Man City v Norwich odds

Man City v Norwich team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero is the one outfield participant nonetheless injured, which means Guardiola has an virtually fully-fit squad to select from.

David Silva may very well be rested once more, in preparation for Actual Madrid early subsequent month, whereas Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne might also begin this match on the bench to maintain them away from accidents.

Norwich: Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic are each suspended following crimson playing cards in opposition to Burnley final outing.

Grant Hanley, Sam Byram and Moritz Leitner are all out injured. Nineteen-year-old Adam Idah may begin up entrance.

Our prediction: Man City v Norwich

Not even essentially the most ardent Norwich fan would anticipate their facet to assert some extent from this journey to Manchester.

And plainly the Canaries are heading all the way down to the Championship with a whimper.

Guardiola’s City ought to management this sport and, even when the boss does make wholesale adjustments, the hosts are anticipated to expire clear winners.

Our prediction: Man City 4-0 Norwich

