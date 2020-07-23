What channel is Man City v Norwich on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City proceed their preparations for Europe with a dead-rubber match in opposition to relegated Norwich on Sunday.

With no extra Premier League fixtures to deal with after this, City boss Pep Guardiola has eyes already mounted on a Champions League conflict with Actual Madrid.

And followers can anticipate loads of adjustments because the boss seeks to clean up his XI forward of larger issues to return.

Norwich bow out of the Premier League rock-bottom of the desk and with little hope of manufacturing an upset right here.

City, in the meantime, have already secured second place within the division and are tipped to walk to victory this weekend.

Raheem Sterling has an outdoor shot at trumping the remainder of the Premier League high scorers, however would require a hefty haul from his remaining show to face an opportunity.

When is Man City v Norwich on TV?

Man City v Norwich will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Norwich will kick off at 4pm – the match is one in all 10 Premier League video games happening on the identical time on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Norwich on?

Man City v Norwich odds

Man City v Norwich team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero is the one outfield participant nonetheless injured, which means Guardiola has an virtually fully-fit squad to select from.

David Silva might be rested once more, in preparation for Actual Madrid early subsequent month, whereas Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne can also begin this match on the bench to maintain them away from accidents.

Norwich: Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic are each suspended following purple playing cards in opposition to Burnley final day out.

Grant Hanley, Sam Byram and Moritz Leitner are all out injured. Nineteen-year-old Adam Idah may begin up entrance.

Our prediction: Man City v Norwich

Not even probably the most ardent Norwich fan would anticipate their aspect to assert a degree from this journey to Manchester.

And plainly the Canaries are heading right down to the Championship with a whimper.

Guardiola’s City ought to management this recreation and, even when the boss does make wholesale adjustments, the hosts are anticipated to expire clear winners.

Our prediction: Man City 4-0 Norwich

