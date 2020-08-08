What channel is Man City v Real Madrid on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City get their Champions League marketing campaign again underway on Friday evening in opposition to Real Madrid on the Etihad.

City are 2-1 up from February’s first leg of this last-16 encounter and are determined for European glory this season.

With the return of Champions League fixtures this week, Pep Guardiola’s males will wish to safe a spot within the quarter-finals.

However Real Madrid are bent on including a 14th European Cup honour to their stellar season, which has already seen them win La Liga and the Spanish Tremendous Cup.

Can City maintain off an assault from the Spanish giants and nail a spot within the closing eight?

When is Man City v Real Madrid on TV?

Man City v Real Madrid will happen on Friday seventh August 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm – the match is one in all two Champions League video games being performed on Friday, with Juventus v Lyon beginning on the identical time.

What TV channel is Man City v Real Madrid on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

The way to live stream Man City v Real Madrid on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Real Madrid team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero is nonetheless out with a knee drawback, whereas reserve keeper Claudio Bravo might miss the sport on account of a muscle criticism.

Benjamin Mendy is suspended, whereas David Silva is now not on the membership. Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus ought to present the attacking risk.

Real Madrid: Don’t anticipate to see Gareth Bale on the Etihad pitch on Friday, whereas Eden Hazard is a health fear.

Karim Benzema ought to begin up entrance for Real Madrid however Sergio Ramos is suspended, so Raphael Varane and Eder Militao ought to team up in central defence.

Our prediction: Man City v Real Madrid

City scored 9 objectives of their closing two Premier League video games of the season and are determined to win this competitors.

They boast a 2-1 lead from the primary leg however don’t anticipate Guardiola to take a seat again.

Real will arrive in Manchester seeking to rating from the off – and this might set off a aim fest over 90 minutes. City ought to scrape by means of.

Our prediction: Man City 2-2 Real Madrid (4-Three on combination)

