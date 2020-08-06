What channel is Man City v Real Madrid on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City get their Champions League marketing campaign again underway on Friday evening in opposition to Real Madrid on the Etihad.

City are 2-1 up from February’s first leg of this last-16 encounter and are determined for European glory this season.

With the return of Champions League fixtures this week, Pep Guardiola’s males will need to safe a spot within the quarter-finals.

However Real Madrid are bent on including a 14th European Cup honour to their stellar season, which has already seen them win La Liga and the Spanish Tremendous Cup.

Can City maintain off an assault from the Spanish giants and nail a spot within the ultimate eight?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s worthwhile to learn about how one can watch the Man City v Real Madrid recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Man City v Real Madrid on TV?

Man City v Real Madrid will happen on Friday seventh August 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

Try our Champions League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm – the match is one among two Champions League video games being performed on Friday, with Juventus v Lyon beginning on the similar time.

What TV channel is Man City v Real Madrid on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You possibly can add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

The best way to live stream Man City v Real Madrid on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Real Madrid team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero is nonetheless out with a knee drawback, whereas reserve keeper Claudio Bravo may miss the sport as a consequence of a muscle grievance.

Benjamin Mendy is suspended, whereas David Silva is now not on the membership. Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus ought to present the attacking risk.

Real Madrid: Don’t anticipate to see Gareth Bale on the Etihad pitch on Friday, whereas Eden Hazard is a health fear.

Karim Benzema ought to begin up entrance for Real Madrid however Sergio Ramos is suspended, so Raphael Varane and Eder Militao ought to team up in central defence.

Our prediction: Man City v Real Madrid

City scored 9 objectives of their ultimate two Premier League video games of the season and are determined to win this competitors.

They boast a 2-1 lead from the primary leg however don’t anticipate Guardiola to take a seat again.

Real will arrive in Manchester seeking to rating from the off – and this might set off a objective fest over 90 minutes. City ought to scrape by means of.

Our prediction: Man City 2-2 Real Madrid (4-Three on mixture)

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Champions League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV information.