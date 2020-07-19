What channel is Man Utd v Chelsea FA Cup semi-final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United are gunning for his or her first trophy of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer period once they tackle Chelsea within the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.

The Crimson Devils have caught the eye of the nation since getting back from lockdown in outrageous goal-scoring kind courtesy of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes.

They continue to be locked in a fierce battle for a Champions League place with Chelsea, however that will probably be shelved in favour of specializing in the cup this weekend.

Frank Lampard will hope to mark his first 12 months answerable for Chelsea with a trophy, however will know he faces main hurdles if the Blues are to take action.

Chelsea have reached two of the final three finals, final triumphing in 2018 after Eden Hazard’s decisive normal-time penalty towards United at Wembley within the closing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you should find out about easy methods to watch the Man Utd v Chelsea sport on TV and on-line.

When is Man Utd v Chelsea on TV?

Man Utd v Chelsea will happen on Sunday 19th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Try our FA Cup fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 6pm – the opposite semi-final tie takes place on Saturday evening between Arsenal and Man Metropolis.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on?

Followers can tune in to observe the sport free of charge on BBC One from 5:30pm.

How you can live stream Man Utd v Chelsea on-line

You too can live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Chelsea odds

Man Utd v Chelsea team news

Man Utd: Extra to comply with.

Chelsea: Extra to comply with.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Chelsea

Each side have proven indicators of defensive frailty within the final week after Chelsea have been put to the sword by Sheffield United whereas Man Utd conceded on the dying towards Southampton to throw away two factors.

Nevertheless, United are clearly loaded with targets throughout their midfield and attacking ranks. If Solskjaer can maintain his essential weapons recent and firing, they need to get the job finished right here.

Chelsea will probably be decided to mark a ‘transitional’ season with tangible success, however whether or not they have the steadiness in defence to navigate knockout soccer stays to be seen.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea

