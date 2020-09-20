What channel is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United get their Premier League marketing campaign beneath approach per week later than most of their rivals with a house conflict towards Crystal Palace on Saturday.

United’s Premier League fixtures have already been congested as a consequence of them not taking part in on the opening weekend.

Nonetheless, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will count on his males to be on top of things for the brand new marketing campaign and get off to a fast begin.

Roy Hodgson’s Palace are first up for United, who should be cautious of the menace this Eagles aspect poses.

Palace beat Southampton final day out within the Premier League and are eyeing not less than a degree from this go to to Previous Trafford.

When is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on TV?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will happen on Saturday 19th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Chelsea v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion from 5pm.

How you can live stream Man Utd v Crystal Palace on-line

Man Utd v Crystal Palace odds

Man Utd v Crystal Palace team news

Man Utd: Paul Pogba shall be assessed forward of Saturday’s conflict after contracting coronavirus earlier in pre-season, whereas Dean Henderson may get the nod rather than David De Gea.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are out injured, however Donny van de Beek may make his debut after arriving from Ajax.

Crystal Palace: Palace are nonetheless enduring an damage hangover from final season, with Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Christian Benteke and Nathan Ferguson all out.

Wilfried Zaha was rested for the EFL Cup match with Bournemouth in midweek however ought to return to the XI alongside new recruit Michy Batshuayi.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Palace have a real attacking menace in Zaha, Batshuayi and Jordan Ayew, however United ought to have sufficient to see off this Eagles aspect.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire ought to begin within the centre of defence, with Bruno Fernandes and probably Van de Beek in entrance of them.

Solskjaer will need the ball to maneuver quick to his ahead line and United ought to sting Palace on various events.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Crystal Palace

(Man Utd to win 3-1: 12/1 at Guess365)

