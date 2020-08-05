What channel is Man Utd v LASK on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United start their recommence their assault on the Europa League knockout rounds with a spherical of 16 conflict towards LASK Linz.

United romped house to a 5-Zero win in Austria instantly earlier than the coronavirus lockdown was enforced.

5 totally different scorers netted for United. Orion Ighalo opened proceedings earlier than Daniel James doubled the lead.

Juan Mata added to the rout within the last 10 minutes earlier than Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira netted in stoppage time.

After all, barring one of many wildest leads to European footballing historical past, United are snug on this one, however will nonetheless hope to get the job carried out with out drama.

When is Man Utd v LASK on TV?

Man Utd v LASK will happen on Wednesday fifth August 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v LASK will kick off at 8pm – the match is certainly one of 4 Europa League fixtures on TV within the night.

What TV channel is Man Utd v LASK on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

How one can live stream Man Utd v LASK on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v LASK team news

Man Utd: Phil Jones, Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe would have all been in rivalry to start out right here, however are all unavailable by means of damage.

Centre-back Teden Mengi is being tipped to start out this one. A number of kids may very well be given an opportunity, however Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will probably be eager to maintain his first team sharp.

LASK: Defensive aces Petar Flilipovic and Philipp Wiesinger each missed the primary leg by means of suspension however are again in rivalry right here.

This is LASK’s first aggressive match in over a month so a number of gamers could also be somewhat rusty in comparison with United.

Our prediction: Man Utd v LASK

The tie is all-but over. United are going by means of, even when they lose right here.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer will probably be eager to breed a profitable mentality and meaning choosing up large outcomes with large performances in each recreation no matter their opponents.

United will probably be rested after 10 days or so away from the sector, however will probably be eager to take care of their deadly contact.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-0 LASK

