What channel is Man Utd v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United welcome Jose Mourinho again to Previous Trafford as Tottenham arrive within the latest of their opening Premier League fixtures.

The Pink Devils have scraped by means of current video games selecting up factors with out really convincing the lots of their skill to compete with the highest flight title contenders.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can be eager to get one over Mourinho – who completed second within the league with United throughout his reign – to nudge the critics away from his aspect.

Tottenham have been in robust type these days, cruising by means of a trio of Europa League qualifying rounds whereas additionally displaying loads of attacking risk within the Premier League.

Spurs’ solely current disappointment was their final prime flight outing in opposition to Newcastle. Mourinho’s males dominated the sport however have been caught out by a controversial last-gasp penalty equaliser from the besieged Magpies.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you want to learn about watch Man Utd v Tottenham on TV and on-line.

When is Man Utd v Tottenham on TV?

Man Utd v Tottenham will happen on Sunday 4th October 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Aston Villa v Liverpool, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Tottenham on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion from 4pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or choose up the whole sports activities package deal for simply £23 monthly.

Methods to live stream Man Utd v Tottenham on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Man Utd v Tottenham team news

Man Utd: TBC

Tottenham: TBC

Our prediction: Man Utd v Tottenham

You continue to really feel like United have a gear or two left to seek out with such immense attacking potential of their frontline.

Anthony Martial has began the season in subdued type and the identical could possibly be stated for Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, although Bruno Fernandes is again creeping into type.

Spurs should cope with out the injured Son Heung-Min, whereas Gareth Bale is nonetheless less than velocity, however Harry Kane has been in outstanding type throughout all competitions and can be decided to encourage his aspect but once more.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Tottenham

