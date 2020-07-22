What channel is Man Utd v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United can take a protracted stride in the direction of securing Champions League soccer at Outdated Trafford subsequent season throughout their Premier League conflict with West Ham.

The Crimson Devils’ terrific lockdown type has thrust them proper into competition for a top-four spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males sit in fifth, stage on factors and purpose distinction with Leicester, solely behind by advantage of targets scored, although they boast two remaining Premier League fixtures versus Leicester’s one remaining match.

And as destiny would have it, that final match of the season will certainly be Leicester v Manchester United.

Earlier than then, United should overcome West Ham led by former boss David Moyes.

The Hammers will know whether or not they’re formally secure by the point kick off comes round however it shouldn’t have an effect on their set-up as they are going to search to frustrate United on the Theatre of Desires.

When is Man Utd v West Ham on TV?

Man Utd v West Ham will happen on Wednesday 22nd July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 6pm – the match will probably be adopted by Liverpool v Chelsea at 8:15pm, live on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Ham on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion from 5pm.

live stream Man Utd v West Ham on-line

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Man Utd v West Ham odds

Man Utd v West Ham team news

Man Utd: David De Gea is anticipated to maintain his place within the team regardless of his latest error-strewn performances.

Luke Shaw is a doubt with a twisted ankle, that means Timothy Fosu-Mensah could get one other probability to impress, towards the percentages.

West Ham: Solely Robert Snodgrass and Ryan Fredericks are anticipated to be lacking for the Hammers.

Teen Ben Johnson could possibly be handed an opportunity, whereas Felipe Anderson is again in competition.

Our prediction: Man Utd v West Ham

United have lacked a little bit defensive solidity in latest encounters, conceding twice towards Bournemouth and Southampton of their final two residence video games, in addition to three on the weekend to Chelsea.

Nonetheless, their attacking forces stay an apparent menace. Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood had been rested on the weekend, signalling they’re nearly sure to begin right here.

United will probably be decided to place themselves properly forward of their last showdown with Leicester subsequent weekend.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-1 West Ham

