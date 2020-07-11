What channel is Manchester United v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope for an additional victory on Monday evening – this time towards mid-table Southampton – to spice up their probabilities of securing Champions League soccer.

United are battling with Leicester, Chelsea and Wolves for a spot in European soccer’s elite membership competitors for subsequent time period.

They’ve simply 4 Premier League fixtures remaining to satisfy the problem forward and make up for what has been an in any other case disappointing marketing campaign.

Saints, in the meantime, look set to complete the season in mid-table however will wish to safe a top-half place earlier than the marketing campaign is out.

They head to Outdated Trafford having simply performed Everton in midweek and may show difficult opponents for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males.

When is Manchester United v Southampton on TV?

Manchester United v Southampton will happen on Monday 13th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Manchester United v Southampton will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one Monday evening sport within the Premier League.

What TV channel is Manchester United v Southampton on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Fundamental Occasion from 7:30pm.

This sport is additionally obtainable to look at live on free-to-air channels Decide TV and Sky One.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Tips on how to live stream Manchester United v Southampton on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Manchester United v Southampton odds

Manchester United v Southampton team news

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a near-fit squad to select from on Monday evening.

Solely Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are out with accidents. The boss may, nonetheless, shake issues up and convey Daniel James and Scott McTominay again into the XI.

Southampton: There aren’t any contemporary damage worries for Saints, so don’t be stunned to see Che Adams and Danny Ings begin up entrance as soon as once more.

Nathan Redmond ought to get the nod on the wing, whereas the defence might be unchanged for a 3rd straight sport.

Our prediction: Manchester United v Southampton

Southampton are in effective kind proper now, having overwhelmed Watford and Manchester Metropolis, plus drawn with Everton, over their final three video games.

However United’s kind is much more spectacular, with an unbeaten streak operating again to 22nd January.

Anticipate objectives from this fearsome Pink Devils assault. Saints’ greatest guess is to do what they did towards Metropolis this month and assault with gusto on the uncommon events they see the ball. United will win.

Our prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Southampton

