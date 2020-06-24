What channel is Newcastle v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle tackle Aston Villa at St James’ Park with the visiting facet in determined want of a lift forward of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Villa sit 19th within the desk and whereas they’re only a level wanting security with quite a few groups they will pull into the mess, they should produce skin-saving kind within the coming weeks to keep away from any sides wriggling out of attain.

Dean Smith’s males drew 0-Zero with Sheffield United on the opening night time of lockdown soccer earlier than dropping to Chelsea – regardless of taking the lead – on the weekend.

Then again, Newcastle’s Premier League standing appears rock stable with video games to spare.

They sit in 13th with 38 factors from 30 video games and a win may push them proper into top-half competition below Steve Bruce’s stewardship.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing it’s essential learn about tips on how to watch the Newcastle v Aston Villa sport on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v Aston Villa on TV?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will happen on Wednesday 24th June 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will kick off at 6pm – the match might be adopted by Liverpool v Crystal Palace at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Aston Villa on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 5:45pm.

How you can live stream Newcastle v Aston Villa on-line

Newcastle v Aston Villa team news

Newcastle: Bruce is anticipated to call an unchanged XI, or a minimum of, he is in a position to.

Each Longstaff brothers stay doubts, however the one approach Bruce will change his profitable formulation is if any of his gamers are fatigued from their first sport again.

Aston Villa: John McGinn got here off with a slight knock in opposition to Chelsea. He just lately returned from a protracted harm and might not be risked on this one.

Jota is pushing for a begin whereas Ahmed Elmohamady may return to the line-up.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Aston Villa

Newcastle defended very effectively within the video games main as much as lockdown and stored one other clear sheet on the weekend.

It’s powerful to say whether or not this is the beginning of a objective streak for Joelinton, however he might be determined to comply with up his first Premier League objective since August with one other in back-to-back video games.

Villa lack a dusting of star high quality – other than Jack Grealish – and a strong defence. In the event that they survive, the factors could have to come back from direct rivals.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa

Newcastle v Aston Villa odds

