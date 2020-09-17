What channel is Newcastle v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle are bouncing after beginning the season with two wins from two and will goal to say a 3rd straight victory at house to Brighton on Sunday.

The Toon kicked off their Premier League fixtures with a 2-Zero win over West Ham final weekend, earlier than a 1-Zero EFL Cup conquer Blackburn in midweek.

Supervisor Steve Bruce can be hoping for extra success because the Magpies search to keep up the tempo within the opening throes of the marketing campaign.

And Brighton may nicely be the proper opposition for the TV viewer on Sunday, following their defeat to Chelsea final weekend.

The Seagulls have executed some affordable enterprise within the switch window and boss Graham Potter will count on his facet to match as much as their hosts right here.

When is Newcastle v Brighton on TV?

Newcastle v Brighton will happen on Sunday 20th September 2020.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Brighton will kick off at 2pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Chelsea v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Brighton on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League from 1pm and Principal Occasion from 2pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or decide up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 monthly.

Learn how to live stream Newcastle v Brighton on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Newcastle v Brighton odds

wager365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Newcastle (6/4) Draw (21/10) Brighton (19/10)*

Newcastle v Brighton team news

Newcastle: Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka stay out injured, however Allan Saint-Maximin ought to move a health take a look at on a knee drawback to make the squad.

Andy Carroll and Callum Wilson also needs to come again into the XI right here, with the pair having each been rested in midweek.

Brighton: Adam Lallana is a priority after struggling cramp within the loss to Chelsea, whereas Davy Propper could make a comeback right here.

Christian Walton, Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo are all absent by means of damage and Potter is ready on news of Ben White’s ankle damage.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Brighton

Newcastle duo Carroll and Wilson had been on hearth towards West Ham final outing, and the pair may nicely scare Brighton into submission right here – particularly if Seagulls defender White is absent.

Supervisor Bruce will hope to keep up the robust begin to the season and don’t be stunned if Newcastle seize an early objective.

However Brighton created loads of probabilities towards Chelsea final week and will seemingly match as much as Newcastle’s depth. And this implies targets are predicted for Sunday’s conflict on Tyneside.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Brighton

(Newcastle to win 2-1: 11/1 at Guess365)

