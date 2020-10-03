What channel is Newcastle v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle and Burnley conflict on Tyneside on Saturday night in a Premier League encounter which have each managers determined to keep away from defeat.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle are on a two-game winless streak within the prime flight – but it surely might have been worse had Callum Wilson not grabbed a 97th-minute equaliser at Tottenham final weekend.

Burnley, in the meantime, have misplaced their opening two Premier League fixtures and have regarded fragile on the again thus far.

These sides performed out a boring 0-0 draw once they final met at St James’ Park again in February.

And whereas an almighty scrap for factors is anticipated on Saturday night, these groups could battle to create too many goalmouth probabilities.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot that you must find out about learn how to watch Newcastle v Burnley on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v Burnley on TV?

Newcastle v Burnley will happen on Saturday third October 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Leeds v Man Metropolis, which kicks off previous to this recreation at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Burnley on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion from 7:45pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or choose up the whole sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.

Methods to live stream Newcastle v Burnley on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Newcastle v Burnley team news

Newcastle: Supervisor Bruce has an enormous damage record however he might have Allan Saint-Maximin and Ciaran Clark again for choice come Saturday.

Don’t be shocked to see Wilson play the lone striker position once more, with Andy Carroll on the bench. Ryan Fraser could not get a full 90 minutes right here following an damage suffered earlier than the Spurs recreation.

Burnley: Sean Dyche is one other supervisor with loads of absentees, however Robbie Brady might return after lacking the 1-0 loss to Southampton final weekend.

James Tarkowski might also characteristic right here, however the likes of Ben Mee, Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jack Cork will solely return after the worldwide break.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Burnley

Burnley have laboured for targets thus far this season and that type might proceed towards an inconsistent Newcastle on Saturday.

Chris Wooden ought to begin up prime, with Matej Vydra probably holding his place alongside the large man. However the impetus can be on the midfield to produce the forwards – in any other case it could possibly be a protracted evening for the guests.

Newcastle will put a lot of their attacking religion in Wilson and Joelinton on the left. This recreation could possibly be sparse of probabilities and could peter out goalless.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-0 Burnley

Take a look at our relaunched Soccer Instances podcast that includes particular visitors, FPL ideas and match previews

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re searching for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.