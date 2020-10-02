What channel is Newcastle v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle and Burnley conflict on Tyneside on Saturday night in a Premier League encounter which have each managers determined to keep away from defeat.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle are on a two-game winless streak within the prime flight – nevertheless it may have been worse had Callum Wilson not grabbed a 97th-minute equaliser at Tottenham final weekend.

Burnley, in the meantime, have misplaced their opening two Premier League fixtures and have seemed fragile on the again thus far.

These sides performed out a uninteresting 0-0 draw after they final met at St James’ Park again in February.

And whereas an almighty scrap for factors is anticipated on Saturday night, these groups might battle to create too many goalmouth probabilities.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you have to find out about tips on how to watch Newcastle v Burnley on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v Burnley on TV?

Newcastle v Burnley will happen on Saturday third October 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Leeds v Man Metropolis, which kicks off previous to this sport at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Burnley on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion from 7:45pm.

You may add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or decide up the whole sports activities package deal for simply £23 monthly.

Learn how to live stream Newcastle v Burnley on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Newcastle v Burnley team news

Newcastle: Supervisor Bruce has an enormous harm record however he may have Allan Saint-Maximin and Ciaran Clark again for choice come Saturday.

Don’t be stunned to see Wilson play the lone striker position once more, with Andy Carroll on the bench. Ryan Fraser might not get a full 90 minutes right here following an harm suffered earlier than the Spurs sport.

Burnley: Sean Dyche is one other supervisor with loads of absentees, however Robbie Brady may return after lacking the 1-0 loss to Southampton final weekend.

James Tarkowski may additionally characteristic right here, however the likes of Ben Mee, Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jack Cork will solely return after the worldwide break.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Burnley

Burnley have laboured for targets thus far this season and that kind may proceed in opposition to an inconsistent Newcastle on Saturday.

Chris Wooden ought to begin up prime, with Matej Vydra probably retaining his place alongside the large man. However the impetus will likely be on the midfield to provide the forwards – in any other case it may very well be an extended night time for the guests.

Newcastle will put a lot of their attacking religion in Wilson and Joelinton on the left. This sport may very well be sparse of probabilities and might peter out goalless.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-0 Burnley

Take a look at our relaunched Soccer Occasions podcast that includes particular visitors, FPL suggestions and match previews

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re in search of one thing else to look at try our TV Information.