What channel is Newcastle v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool spherical off one of the vital profitable seasons of their historical past with a visit to Newcastle this weekend.

The Reds received the title with loads of Premier League fixtures to spare and have since put in some blended performances.

They face a Newcastle facet on Sunday that efficiently staved off a relegation risk this summer season.

Toon boss Steve Bruce can be determined to complete the marketing campaign with a victory to finish a five-game winless streak.

However Jurgen Klopp’s males are ruthless and might effectively flip over the Toon with ease.

On a private stage, Mohamed Salah is 4 targets shy within the Premier League high scorers race, a bridge which may be too far, although he and Sadio Mane will each be eager to finish with a flourish.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it’s essential to learn about how one can watch the Newcastle v Liverpool recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v Liverpool on TV?

Newcastle v Liverpool will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Liverpool will kick off at 4pm – the match is one in every of 10 Premier League video games going down on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Liverpool on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport from 3pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You possibly can add the ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Learn how to live stream Newcastle v Liverpool on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Liverpool team news

Newcastle: Florian Lejeune and Emil Krafth might play after thigh and ankle accidents respectively, with the latter taking part in via the ache for 90 minutes within the 0-Zero draw with Brighton final outing.

Andy Carroll can be pushing for a begin however supervisor Bruce might effectively stick to Dwight Gayle up high.

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson stays out with a knee harm, whereas Joel Matip received’t return both.

Nonetheless, Klopp has an in any other case fully-fit squad. Don’t be stunned if he retains the again 4 unchanged, whereas Divock Origi might get a uncommon begin up high.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Liverpool

The final day of a protracted season for Liverpool sees them stroll out at St James’ Park as deserved champions.

And whereas neither facet has something to play for right here, Bruce himself is the person who wants a win to assist show to potential new homeowners that he’s the precise selection to guide this team ahead.

Bruce would love a win right here however this might be a free affair. Don’t be stunned if we witness one other goal-fest just like the one we noticed at Anfield in midweek.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-4 Liverpool

