What channel is Newcastle v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle may salvage what has been a largely common season with a run to the FA Cup ultimate this summer season.

Nevertheless, defending holders Manchester City stand in the best way of the Magpies, who haven’t win a serious trophy since 1955.

City have can flip all of their consideration to any upcoming FA Cup fixtures now that their Premier League title battle with Liverpool is over.

And Pep Guardiola is unlikely to take his foot off the fuel right here, with a robust City facet anticipated to rock up at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle must be at their finest to match City and this could possibly be a firecracker of a sport.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you want to learn about methods to watch the Newcastle v Man City sport on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v Man City on TV?

Newcastle v Man City will happen on Sunday 28th June 2020.

It is the final of 4 FA Cup quarter-finals going down over the weekend.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 6:30pm – the match will observe Leicester v Chelsea within the FA Cup, which kicks off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

Followers can tune in to look at the sport without cost on BBC One from 6:10pm.

live stream Newcastle v Man City on-line

You can even live stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Newcastle (12/1) Draw (13/2) Man City (1/6)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at present and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Newcastle v Man City team news

Newcastle: Andy Carroll might get the nod up entrance after signing a brand new contract with Newcastle earlier this week. The striker has been a second-half sub in every of the Magpies’ summer season video games thus far.

Nevertheless, each Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden are worries forward of the sport after choosing up knocks in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Man City: Sergio Aguero is out for the remainder of the summer season and will endure knee surgical procedure, so Gabriel Jesus may begin up entrance after being benched for the defeat at Chelsea in midweek.

Fernandinho is suspended for this tie, whereas Guardiola might hand David Silva a beginning position.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Man City

Guardiola has already stated he is treating this FA Cup conflict “like a ultimate” and Newcastle can count on to obtain the complete drive of the supervisor’s arsenal.

Whether or not or not Newcastle can stand up to City’s attacking drive over doubtlessly 120 minutes we must wait and see. However Steve Bruce shall be determined to ship a win right here and give the followers one thing to shout about.

Newcastle will strive and make issues testy for City and it may all rely upon how the midfield match up. But an early purpose for the guests will possible deflate the temper.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Man City

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Deadlines and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re searching for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV information.