What channel is Newcastle v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle may salvage what has been a largely common season with a run to the FA Cup last this summer time.

Nonetheless, defending holders Manchester City stand in the best way of the Magpies, who haven’t win a serious trophy since 1955.

City have can flip all of their consideration to any upcoming FA Cup fixtures now that their Premier League title battle with Liverpool is over.

And Pep Guardiola is unlikely to take his foot off the gasoline right here, with a powerful City facet anticipated to rock up at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle must be at their greatest to match City and this may very well be a firecracker of a sport.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you could find out about learn how to watch the Newcastle v Man City sport on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v Man City on TV?

Newcastle v Man City will happen on Sunday 28th June 2020.

It is the final of 4 FA Cup quarter-finals going down over the weekend.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 6:30pm – the match will observe Leicester v Chelsea within the FA Cup, which kicks off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

Followers can tune in to look at the sport without spending a dime on BBC One from 6:10pm.

live stream Newcastle v Man City on-line

You may as well live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Man City odds

Newcastle v Man City team news

Newcastle: Andy Carroll might get the nod up entrance after signing a brand new contract with Newcastle earlier this week. The striker has been a second-half sub in every of the Magpies’ summer time video games up to now.

Nonetheless, each Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden are worries forward of the sport after selecting up knocks in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Man City: Sergio Aguero is out for the remainder of the summer time and will bear knee surgical procedure, so Gabriel Jesus may begin up entrance after being benched for the defeat at Chelsea in midweek.

Fernandinho is suspended for this tie, whereas Guardiola might hand David Silva a beginning position.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Man City

Guardiola has already stated he is treating this FA Cup conflict “like a last” and Newcastle can anticipate to obtain the complete power of the supervisor’s arsenal.

Whether or not or not Newcastle can face up to City’s attacking power over probably 120 minutes we must wait and see. However Steve Bruce shall be determined to ship a win right here and give the followers one thing to shout about.

Newcastle will attempt and make issues testy for City and it may all depend upon how the midfield match up. But an early objective for the guests will possible deflate the temper.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Man City

