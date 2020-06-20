What channel is Newcastle v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle remained within the highlight all through the coronavirus break resulting from proprietor Mike Ashley’s makes an attempt to promote the membership to a Saudi Arabian consortium.

Nonetheless, supervisor Steve Bruce will hope consideration could be drawn again to the pitch when Sheffield United come to city on Sunday.

Bruce’s males sit 13th within the desk and – bar a dismal run of type of their upcoming Premier League fixtures this summer time – ought to be secure from relegation.

Nonetheless, the boss faces a troublesome activity to safe three factors on Newcastle’s first recreation again because the coronavirus disaster.

Sheffield United are chasing European soccer for subsequent season and drew 0-Zero with Aston Villa in midweek following an hermetic show.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s essential learn about learn how to watch the Newcastle v Sheffield United recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v Sheffield United on TV?

Newcastle v Sheffield United will happen on Sunday 21st June 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Sheffield United will kick off at 2pm – the match is the primary of three Premier League fixtures on Sunday, with Aston Villa v Chelsea following at 4:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Sheffield United on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion from 1pm.

This recreation is additionally accessible on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

The best way to live stream Newcastle v Sheffield United on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Newcastle v Sheffield United team news

Newcastle: Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark and Jetro Willems are unavailable to Bruce for the remainder of the season, whereas goalkeeper Martin Dubravka isn’t again but from a knee subject.

However Andy Carroll is anticipated to be match and might get the nod up entrance. Allan Saint-Maximin scored on the Toon’s final outing and has began seven of their final 10 video games. He began within the pleasant win over Hull final week and might nicely get a run out right here.

Sheffield United: Jack O’Connell and John Fleck missed the midweek draw with Aston Villa after struggling accidents in coaching. Nonetheless, Fleck might nicely be again for Sunday’s recreation, whereas the membership wait on an replace for O’Connell.

Bar this pair, supervisor Chris Wilder has a totally match squad to select from. He is unlikely to tinker with is XI with out good motive.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Sheffield United

Spirits appear unusually excessive at Newcastle proper now, with a takeover on the playing cards and the specter of relegation nearly staved off. Bruce himself will likely be determined for show within the remaining video games of the season to impress the possible new homeowners.

Sheffield United have confirmed tough opponents throughout the league this time period and will likely be eager to keep up their momentum over the summer time weeks.

This might nicely be a cagey recreation with either side cautious of defeats at this stage of the season. Don’t be shocked if we see few main scoring alternatives right here.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-0 Sheffield United

Newcastle v Sheffield United odds

Working in partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Newcastle (12/5) Draw (21/10) Sheffield United (5/4)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 right this moment and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Provide Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re searching for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV information.