What channel is Newcastle v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle remained within the highlight all through the coronavirus break because of proprietor Mike Ashley’s makes an attempt to promote the membership to a Saudi Arabian consortium.

Nevertheless, supervisor Steve Bruce will hope consideration may be drawn again to the pitch when Sheffield United come to city this afternoon.

Bruce’s males sit 13th within the desk and – bar a dismal run of kind of their upcoming Premier League fixtures this summer season – must be protected from relegation.

Nevertheless, the boss faces a troublesome activity to safe three factors on Newcastle’s first sport again because the coronavirus disaster.

Sheffield United are chasing European soccer for subsequent season and drew 0-Zero with Aston Villa in midweek following an hermetic show.

When is Newcastle v Sheffield United on TV?

Newcastle v Sheffield United will happen on Sunday 21st June 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Sheffield United will kick off at 2pm – the match is the primary of three Premier League fixtures on Sunday, with Aston Villa v Chelsea following at 4:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Sheffield United on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion from 1pm.

This sport is additionally out there on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Easy methods to live stream Newcastle v Sheffield United on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Newcastle v Sheffield United team news

Newcastle: Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark and Jetro Willems are unavailable to Bruce for the remainder of the season, whereas goalkeeper Martin Dubravka isn’t again but from a knee challenge.

However Andy Carroll is anticipated to be match and might get the nod up entrance. Allan Saint-Maximin scored on the Toon’s final outing and has began seven of their final 10 video games. He began within the pleasant win over Hull final week and might effectively get a run out right here.

Sheffield United: Jack O’Connell and John Fleck missed the midweek draw with Aston Villa after struggling accidents in coaching. Nevertheless, Fleck might effectively be again for Sunday’s sport, whereas the membership wait on an replace for O’Connell.

Bar this pair, supervisor Chris Wilder has a completely match squad to select from. He is unlikely to tinker with is XI with out good cause.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Sheffield United

Spirits appear unusually excessive at Newcastle proper now, with a takeover on the playing cards and the specter of relegation nearly staved off. Bruce himself will likely be determined for a great show within the remaining video games of the season to impress the possible new homeowners.

Sheffield United have confirmed difficult opponents throughout the league this time period and will likely be eager to keep up their momentum over the summer season weeks.

This might effectively be a cagey sport with either side cautious of defeats at this stage of the season. Don’t be shocked if we see few main scoring alternatives right here.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-0 Sheffield United

Newcastle v Sheffield United odds

