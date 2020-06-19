What channel is Newcastle v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle remained within the highlight all through the coronavirus break because of proprietor Mike Ashley’s makes an attempt to promote the membership to a Saudi Arabian consortium.

Nonetheless, supervisor Steve Bruce will hope consideration might be drawn again to the pitch when Sheffield United come to city on Sunday.

Bruce’s males sit 13th within the desk and – bar a dismal run of type of their upcoming Premier League fixtures this summer time – must be protected from relegation.

Nonetheless, the boss faces a tricky activity to safe three factors on Newcastle’s first sport again for the reason that coronavirus disaster.

Sheffield United are chasing European soccer for subsequent season and drew 0-Zero with Aston Villa in midweek following an hermetic show.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you might want to find out about the way to watch the Newcastle v Sheffield United sport on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v Sheffield United on TV?

Newcastle v Sheffield United will happen on Sunday 21st June 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Sheffield United will kick off at 2pm – the match is the primary of three Premier League fixtures on Sunday, with Aston Villa v Chelsea following at 4:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Sheffield United on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion from 1pm.

This sport is additionally obtainable on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

live stream Newcastle v Sheffield United on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Newcastle v Sheffield United team news

Newcastle: Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark and Jetro Willems are unavailable to Bruce for the remainder of the season, whereas goalkeeper Martin Dubravka isn’t again but from a knee difficulty.

However Andy Carroll is anticipated to be match and may get the nod up entrance. Allan Saint-Maximin scored on the Toon’s final outing and has began seven of their final 10 video games. He began within the pleasant win over Hull final week and might nicely get a run out right here.

Sheffield United: Jack O’Connell and John Fleck missed the midweek draw with Aston Villa after struggling accidents in coaching. Nonetheless, Fleck may nicely be again for Sunday’s sport, whereas the membership wait on an replace for O’Connell.

Bar this pair, supervisor Chris Wilder has a completely match squad to select from. He is unlikely to tinker with is XI with out good cause.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Sheffield United

Spirits appear unusually excessive at Newcastle proper now, with a takeover on the playing cards and the specter of relegation nearly staved off. Bruce himself can be determined for a very good show within the remaining video games of the season to impress the possible new house owners.

Sheffield United have confirmed difficult opponents throughout the league this time period and can be eager to keep up their momentum over the summer time weeks.

This might nicely be a cagey sport with each side cautious of defeats at this stage of the season. Don’t be shocked if we see few main scoring alternatives right here.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-0 Sheffield United

Newcastle v Sheffield United odds

Working in partnership with the Radio Occasions, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Newcastle (12/5) Draw (21/10) Sheffield United (5/4)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at this time and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re searching for one thing else to observe try our TV information.