What channel is Newcastle v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are again in enterprise after beating Arsenal on the weekend and face a Newcastle aspect this midweek who boast little to play for.

Spurs want a win at St James’ Park to maintain the strain on these presently occupying the European locations within the desk.

And with simply three Premier League fixtures remaining, Jose Mourinho’s males have all of it to play for.

Toon boss Steve Bruce might be scrambling to get his gamers prepared for this tie after back-to-back defeats to Manchester Metropolis and Watford.

Can Newcastle hit again right here or will Spurs command the play on Tyneside?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot that you must find out about the right way to watch the Newcastle v Tottenham sport on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v Tottenham on TV?

Newcastle v Tottenham will happen on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Tottenham will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Tottenham on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You may add the ‘Massive Sport’ bundle for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Tips on how to live stream Newcastle v Tottenham on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Tottenham odds

Newcastle v Tottenham team news

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin is a fear for Wednesday night time after struggling a knock in opposition to Wolves final day out.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles may be a priority after being subbed off late on the weekend, whereas Florian Lejeune, Andy Carroll, Miguel Almiron and Allan will all be assessed.

Tottenham: Each Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga are out, whereas Eric Dier stays suspended.

Son Heung-Min ought to hold his place after scoring in opposition to Arsenal however issues stay over Dele Alli’s health after the England star missed the north London Derby.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Tottenham

Newcastle regarded listless in opposition to Manchester Metropolis and had been second-best at Watford on the weekend. And whereas Bruce could demand a win right here, there is a hazard gamers have already got their eye on a short summer season vacation.

This might play into Spurs’ arms as Mourinho seems to ignite some end-of-season ardour into his aspect and haul them again into Europe for subsequent time period.

Harry Kane is due a purpose after a three-game drought – his worst run of type this season. Spurs ought to edge this conflict.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham

