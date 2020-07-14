What channel is Newcastle v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are again in enterprise after beating Arsenal on the weekend and face a Newcastle facet this midweek who boast little to play for.

Spurs want a win at St James’ Park to maintain the strain on these at present occupying the European locations within the desk.

And with simply three Premier League fixtures remaining, Jose Mourinho’s males have all of it to play for.

Toon boss Steve Bruce will probably be scrambling to get his gamers prepared for this tie after back-to-back defeats to Manchester Metropolis and Watford.

Can Newcastle hit again right here or will Spurs command the play on Tyneside?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you have to find out about how you can watch the Newcastle v Tottenham sport on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v Tottenham on TV?

Newcastle v Tottenham will happen on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Tottenham will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Tottenham on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You may add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV go.

The best way to live stream Newcastle v Tottenham on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Tottenham odds

Newcastle v Tottenham team news

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin is a fear for Wednesday evening after struggling a knock towards Wolves final day trip.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles is also a priority after being subbed off late on the weekend, whereas Florian Lejeune, Andy Carroll, Miguel Almiron and Allan will all be assessed.

Tottenham: Each Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga are out, whereas Eric Dier stays suspended.

Son Heung-Min ought to maintain his place after scoring towards Arsenal however issues stay over Dele Alli’s health after the England star missed the north London Derby.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Tottenham

Newcastle seemed listless towards Manchester Metropolis and have been second-best at Watford on the weekend. And whereas Bruce could demand a win right here, there is a hazard gamers have already got their eye on a short summer time vacation.

This might play into Spurs’ fingers as Mourinho seems to ignite some end-of-season ardour into his facet and haul them again into Europe for subsequent time period.

Harry Kane is due a aim after a three-game drought – his worst run of type this season. Spurs ought to edge this conflict.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham

