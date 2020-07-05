What channel is Newcastle v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham are on the town for a large Premier League conflict on Sunday as they search to beat Newcastle and transfer additional away from the relegation zone.

The Hammers have struggled for the reason that restart of the season this summer time however an enormous win over Chelsea final outing has eased stress on the remainder of their Premier League fixtures to safe security for one more time period.

Andriy Yarmolenko completed off the Blues with a last-gasp end, whereas Michail Antonio produced a dominant show all through the sport on the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ males face a Newcastle aspect which are trying up the desk, slightly than down it, as they search a top-half end.

Newcastle could also be all-but secure from the drop however supervisor Steve Bruce is nonetheless determined for wins to keep up his probabilities of holding his job ought to potential new Saudi Arabian homeowners lastly take over on Tyneside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you could learn about watch the Newcastle v West Ham recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v West Ham on TV?

Newcastle v West Ham will happen on Sunday fifth July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v West Ham will kick off at 2:15pm – the match will observe Burnley v Sheffield United, which kicks off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v West Ham on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 2pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

The right way to live stream Newcastle v West Ham on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Newcastle v West Ham odds

Newcastle v West Ham team news

Newcastle: Sean Longstaff scored and suffered a first-half damage within the 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday, and shall be monitored forward of this Sunday’s conflict.

Javier Manquillo is additionally a fear, whereas boss Bruce admitted in midweek that he has a “few” gamers carrying niggles.

West Ham: Sebastian Haller is unlikely to be match for the weekend, whereas Angelo Ogbonna is again in coaching and might play on Sunday.

Arthur Masuaku may additionally return to the aspect, whereas Pablo Zabaleta, Carlos Sanchez and Jeremy Ngakia have all now left the membership after their contracts expired.

Our prediction: Newcastle v West Ham

West Ham are in far better want of a win right here however Newcastle received’t give up their hopes of a top-10 end so simply.

Anticipate the Hammers to return out in bullish temper after beating Chelsea in midweek. They’ll hope to strike early on Tyneside.

However Newcastle have produced regular outcomes to this point this summer time and Bruce is getting the perfect out of his midfield males proper now. The Magpies might nicely snatch this.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

