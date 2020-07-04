What channel is Newcastle v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham are on the town for an enormous Premier League conflict on Sunday as they search to beat Newcastle and transfer additional away from the relegation zone.

The Hammers have struggled because the restart of the season this summer time however an enormous win over Chelsea final day trip has eased stress on the remainder of their Premier League fixtures to safe security for an additional time period.

Andriy Yarmolenko completed off the Blues with a last-gasp end, whereas Michail Antonio produced a dominant show all through the sport on the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ males face a Newcastle facet which might be wanting up the desk, moderately than down it, as they search a top-half end.

Newcastle could also be all-but protected from the drop however supervisor Steve Bruce is nonetheless determined for wins to keep up his probabilities of holding his job ought to potential new Saudi Arabian house owners lastly take over on Tyneside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you might want to find out about how one can watch the Newcastle v West Ham recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Newcastle v West Ham on TV?

Newcastle v West Ham will happen on Sunday fifth July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v West Ham will kick off at 2:15pm – the match will comply with Burnley v Sheffield United, which kicks off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v West Ham on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 2pm.

The way to live stream Newcastle v West Ham on-line

Newcastle v West Ham odds

Newcastle v West Ham team news

Newcastle: Sean Longstaff scored and suffered a first-half damage within the 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday, and will likely be monitored forward of this Sunday’s conflict.

Javier Manquillo is additionally a fear, whereas boss Bruce admitted in midweek that he has a “few” gamers carrying niggles.

West Ham: Sebastian Haller is unlikely to be match for the weekend, whereas Angelo Ogbonna is again in coaching and may play on Sunday.

Arthur Masuaku may return to the facet, whereas Pablo Zabaleta, Carlos Sanchez and Jeremy Ngakia have all now left the membership after their contracts expired.

Our prediction: Newcastle v West Ham

West Ham are in far better want of a win right here however Newcastle gained’t give up their hopes of a top-10 end so simply.

Anticipate the Hammers to come back out in bullish temper after beating Chelsea in midweek. They’ll hope to strike early on Tyneside.

However Newcastle have produced regular outcomes thus far this summer time and Bruce is getting the most effective out of his midfield males proper now. The Magpies may effectively snatch this.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

