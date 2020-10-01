What channel is Newport v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newport County host Premier League facet Newcastle in one of many largest mismatches of the fourth spherical of Carabao Cup fixtures this week.

League Two outfit Newport have loved a terrific begin to their marketing campaign as they sit third within the desk, undefeated in three.

On high of that, Newport have up to now defeated Championship sides Swansea and Watford amongst their three cup victories, and will hope so as to add one other main scalp this week.

Newcastle are contemporary from a controversial draw towards Tottenham on the weekend after Callum Wilson’s late penalty strike.

The Magpies romped to a 7-0 victory over Morecambe within the final spherical and will likely be aiming to bear comparable fruit on this showdown.

When is Newport v Newcastle on TV?

Newport v Newcastle will happen on Wednesday thirtieth September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Newport v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games going down this week together with Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Newport v Newcastle on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion from 5pm.

Easy methods to live stream Newport v Newcastle on-line

Watch Newport v Newcastle within the US

ESPN+ will likely be displaying each Carabao Cup fixture live within the US, that means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the most important video games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the ultimate can even be proven live on ESPN+.

Newport v Newcastle team news

Newport: The Welsh facet haven’t any contemporary harm considerations and will likely be eager to discipline their strongest potential XI in a bid to upset the chances.

County are more likely to deploy a three-man defence with wing-backs and two strikers together with Tristan Abrahams who has scored three in his final two outings.

Newcastle: Steve Bruce will likely be eager to shuffle his squad to keep away from early-season fatigue, however a seven-strong harm record is already offering complications.

Matt Ritchie is set for a spell on the sidelines with a shoulder difficulty, whereas Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin are each uncertain to return for this one.

Our prediction: Newport v Newcastle

Newport haven’t conceded greater than a single objective in any of their eight video games this season throughout all competitions, and may show cussed for Newcastle to shift right here.

They restricted Watford to only three pictures – with just one on track – final week and will hope to suffocate Newcastle in a similar way.

Bruce is seemingly to provide a few of his fringe gamers an opportunity together with Jacob Murphy, who starred towards Morecambe, however will nonetheless count on a commanding win no matter Newport’s confidence going into this one.

Our prediction: Newport 0-2 Newcastle

