What channel is Northern Ireland v Norway on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland proceed their Nations League journey with a house conflict in opposition to Norway tonight.

Ian Baraclough’s aspect clawed their strategy to a gutsy 1-1 draw with Romania final week after taking part in for nearly an hour with 10 males.

Josh Magennis’ first-half purple card compounded the distress of a George Puscas strike for the hosts, however Gavin Whyte scored with 5 minutes to go to safe a degree in Group B1 with loads extra Nations League fixtures left to play.

Baraclough was employed through the coronavirus pandemic as a alternative for Michael O’Neill who carried out admirably with the aspect over the previous seasons.

He might be eager to evaluate his team forward of the Euro 2020 play-offs to find out which sides will make it to subsequent 12 months’s finals.

When is Northern Ireland v Norway on TV?

Northern Ireland v Norway will happen on Monday seventh September 2020.

Nations League video games are being staggered throughout the week-long worldwide break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Norway will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Norway on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 7pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

How one can live stream Northern Ireland v Norway on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Northern Ireland v Norway team news

Northern Ireland: Magennis is suspended for this one, which means not less than one change might be made to the beginning XI.

Goalscorer Whyte or Kyle Lafferty have been tipped to interchange him if Baraclough opts to reshuffle the formation and probably drop Paddy McNair deeper.

Jonny Evans is again in coaching and ought to begin after lacking the Romania recreation resulting from private causes.

Norway: Alexander Sorloth hasn’t made an impression at Crystal Palace, however he has Champions League semi-finalists RB Leipzig ready within the wings.

He might begin for Norway, probably instead of Bournemouth star Josh King, alongside Erling Haaland.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Norway

It took some time, however that is Dortmund famous person Haaland on the Norwegian team sheet.

Norway boast few excessive profile stars these days, however they don’t come a lot greater than Haaland who will anticipate to attain in each recreation he performs, as he did in opposition to Austria final week.

Northern Ireland will hope the return of Evans’ expertise on the again can quash Haaland’s impression. If they will accomplish that, the remainder of their team stands a superb probability of going toe-to-toe with the Scandinavians.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 1-1 Norway

