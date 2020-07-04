What channel is Norwich v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton will hope to rekindle their type since Challenge Restart after they tackle Norwich at Carrow Highway on Saturday.

The Seagulls have claimed 4 factors from three Premier League fixtures to date this summer time to tug away from the relegation zone.

One other seven factors would see them attain the clichéd 40-point security mark – and supervisor Graham Potter shall be anticipating a win right here.

Norwich come into this conflict in woeful type and want to search out inspiration from someplace if they’re to flee the relegation mire in opposition to all the chances.

If the Canaries go for all-out for a win right here they might be picked off by a Brighton aspect that commonly adjustments form to fight opposition kinds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot it’s essential to find out about learn how to watch the Norwich v Brighton recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Norwich v Brighton on TV?

Norwich v Brighton will happen on Saturday 4th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm – the match is the primary of 5 Premier League video games on Saturday, all of that are televised.

What TV channel is Norwich v Brighton on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Find out how to live stream Norwich v Brighton on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Norwich v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, guess365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Norwich (2/1) Draw (9/4) Brighton (11/8)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at present and declare a gap account provide of 'As much as £100 in Guess Credit**', utilising the bonus code 'RT365'.

*Odds topic to vary. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.

Norwich v Brighton team news

Norwich: Daniel Farke has endured a raft of damage points in his squad this summer time and has six males one yellow card away from suspension.

Grant Hanley stays out, whereas Josip Drmic has made two second-half appearances in as many matches and might begin on Saturday. The identical may be mentioned for Onel Hernandez.

Brighton: Lewis Dunk and Davy Pröpper are each a reserving away from suspension however the duo ought to begin on Saturday.

Jose Izquierdo is out, whereas Aaron Webster – who missed the defeat to Manchester United in midweek – shall be assessed for a hamstring downside. Neal Maupay might return after being dropped final trip.

Our prediction: Norwich v Brighton

Norwich are determined for factors however it could be a case of too little, too late at this stage of the season.

Brighton will probably attempt to mood the play right here and maintain regular possession throughout the again line.

This might effectively peter out right into a goalless draw except Norwich can discover some attacking enthusiasm to convey the sport to life.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-0 Brighton

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and fee methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Deadlines and additional T&Cs apply.

