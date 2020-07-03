What channel is Norwich v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton will hope to rekindle their kind since Mission Restart after they tackle Norwich at Carrow Street on Saturday.

The Seagulls have claimed 4 factors from three Premier League fixtures to this point this summer time to drag away from the relegation zone.

One other seven factors would see them attain the clichéd 40-point security mark – and supervisor Graham Potter might be anticipating a win right here.

Norwich come into this conflict in woeful kind and want to search out inspiration from someplace if they’re to flee the relegation mire in opposition to all the percentages.

If the Canaries go for all-out for a win right here they may very well be picked off by a Brighton aspect that often adjustments form to fight opposition types.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot it’s essential find out about how you can watch the Norwich v Brighton sport on TV and on-line.

When is Norwich v Brighton on TV?

Norwich v Brighton will happen on Saturday 4th July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm – the match is the primary of 5 Premier League video games on Saturday, all of that are televised.

What TV channel is Norwich v Brighton on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

The best way to live stream Norwich v Brighton on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Norwich v Brighton odds

Norwich v Brighton team news

Norwich: Daniel Farke has endured a raft of damage points in his squad this summer time and has six males one yellow card away from suspension.

Grant Hanley stays out, whereas Josip Drmic has made two second-half appearances in as many matches and may begin on Saturday. The identical will be mentioned for Onel Hernandez.

Brighton: Lewis Dunk and Davy Pröpper are each a reserving away from suspension however the duo ought to begin on Saturday.

Jose Izquierdo is out, whereas Aaron Webster – who missed the defeat to Manchester United in midweek – might be assessed for a hamstring drawback. Neal Maupay may return after being dropped final day trip.

Our prediction: Norwich v Brighton

Norwich are determined for factors however it could be a case of too little, too late at this stage of the season.

Brighton will possible attempt to mood the play right here and maintain regular possession throughout the again line.

This might effectively peter out right into a goalless draw except Norwich can discover some attacking enthusiasm to deliver the sport to life.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-0 Brighton

