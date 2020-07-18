What channel is Norwich v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Norwich play their ultimate Premier League recreation at Carrow Highway on Saturday in opposition to a Burnley aspect that efficiently staved off relegation this summer time.

The Canaries have endured a depressing marketing campaign and are set to finish of the season rock-bottom of the league.

With solely two Premier League fixtures remaining it seems as if Burnley are a very good shout for a top-10 end.

And the Clarets will hope to inflict extra distress on Daniel Farke’s males as they combat for league place of their ultimate few video games.

This is probably not a thriller at Carrow Highway however Norwich should be on their recreation to keep away from a humbling defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you should find out about tips on how to watch the Norwich v Burnley recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Norwich v Burnley on TV?

Norwich v Burnley will happen on Saturday 18th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Burnley will kick off at 5:30pm – the match precedes the Arsenal v Man Metropolis FA Cup semi-final, which kicks off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Burnley on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League, Fundamental Occasion and Sky One from 5pm.

This recreation is additionally out there to look at live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How one can live stream Norwich v Burnley on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Norwich v Burnley odds

guess365 odds: Norwich (11/5) Draw (11/5) Burnley (5/4)*

Norwich v Burnley team news

Norwich: 4 gamers – Grant Hanley, Sam Byram, Moritz Leitner and Christoph Zimmermann – stay out for Norwich.

Don’t count on supervisor Daniel Farke to alter his again 4 round, however Teemu Pukki may come into the XI after being benched at Chelsea.

Burnley: Burnley have carried out wonders this summer time regardless of a raft of accidents. Chris Wooden ought to begin up entrance once more, however

Charlie Taylor is prone to miss this conflict with a contemporary hamstring harm. Sean Dyche hopes Jay Rodriguez will go a health check after coming off with a good calf in midweek.

Our prediction: Norwich v Burnley

The Canaries have misplaced each certainly one of their Premier League video games this summer time and shouldn’t pose a lot of a risk to Burnley right here.

Farke’s males come up in opposition to a Clarets aspect which have carried out wonders since Challenge Restart and are unbeaten in six outings.

Count on Wooden and Rodriguez (if he performs) to bully the Norwich defence. Burnley shouldn’t have any downside controlling this match.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-2 Burnley

(Burnley to win 2-0: 11/1 at Wager365)

