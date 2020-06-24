What channel is Norwich v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Norwich tackle Everton within the second live Premier League recreation to be proven on BBC.

Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-Zero within the first BBC encounter, and neutrals will hope for an thrilling conflict at Carrow Highway tonight.

The Canaries sit all-time low of the desk and realistically must win this one to offer themselves a distant probability at survival with simply seven Premier League fixtures remaining for them after this one.

Everton held agency to attract 0-Zero with rivals Liverpool on the weekend and will hope to construct on that resilience with objectives in opposition to Norwich.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was in terrific type previous to lockdown and he’ll hope to choose up the place he left off, so too with Brazilian ace Richarlison.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you might want to find out about how you can watch the Norwich v Everton recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Norwich v Everton on TV?

Norwich v Everton will happen on Wednesday 24th June 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Everton will kick off at 6pm – the match might be adopted by Liverpool v Crystal Palace.

What TV channel is Norwich v Everton on?

Followers can tune in to observe the sport free of charge on BBC Two from 5:30pm, however just for the primary half…

You’ll have to change the channels over to BBC One from 7:00pm for the second half.

Take a look at the opposite Premier League video games on BBC.

How you can live stream Norwich v Everton on-line

It’s also possible to live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Norwich v Everton team news

Norwich: Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram are sidelined for Norwich however Daniel Farke might be trying to make adjustments following his team’s 3-Zero defeat to Southampton.

Marco Stiepermann has returned to coaching following an isolation interval after testing constructive for coronavirus.

Everton: There are not any recent damage issues for Carlo Ancelotti, however he may rotate his team primarily based on match sharpness and fatigue.

Teenager Anthony Gordon was handed an opportunity to shine in opposition to Liverpool however may make method for extra expertise in opposition to Norwich.

Our prediction: Norwich v Everton

Norwich merely didn’t flip up in opposition to Southampton. They’d a three-month break to relaxation, get well, regroup and refocus their tactical type with a recreation in opposition to a facet with nothing to play for… and they completely blew it.

You possibly can’t anticipate wonders after such a very long time out, however you would have no less than anticipated them to offer it a shot… and they didn’t.

Everton will see this one as an excellent alternative for 3 factors.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-2 Everton

Norwich v Everton odds

Working in partnership with the Radio Instances, wager365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Norwich (29/10) Draw (13/5) Everton (10/11)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 at present and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Provide Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and fee technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In case you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV information.