What channel is Norwich v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United restart their seek for a trophy this season after they head to Norwich on Saturday within the first of 4 FA Cup fixtures this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males are nonetheless battling for a top-four spot within the Premier League however should change consideration to cup issues right here.

United final gained the trophy in 2016 below former boss Louis van Gaal.

Norwich will intention to pose a menace on Saturday as they search to safe a morale-boosting win to then carry into their Premier League relegation scrap.

However United are agency favourites right here, having achieved the league double over the Canaries already this time period.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you should find out about how you can watch the Norwich v Man Utd recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Norwich v Man Utd on TV?

Norwich v Man Utd will happen on Saturday 27th June 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm – the match will comply with a Championship conflict between Leeds and Fulham, which kicks off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Man Utd on?

Followers can tune in to look at the sport totally free on BBC One from 5:10pm.

Tips on how to live stream Norwich v Man Utd on-line

You can too live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Norwich v Man Utd odds

Norwich v Man Utd team news

Norwich: Norwich come into this conflict having suffered a 1-Zero defeat to Everton in midweek. Canaries boss Daniel Farke made 4 adjustments for that recreation and is anticipated to make just a few extra tweaks right here.

Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell might effectively return to the primary XI, whereas we are able to anticipate loads of play to run via Onel Hernandez.

Man Utd: Solskjaer might resolve to relaxation some gamers after the 3-Zero win over Sheffield United in midweek. Anthony Martial scored a hat-trick and will no-doubt be determined to begin once more right here.

He fed off Bruno Fernandes’ service in opposition to the Blades, however the Portuguese might be saved for larger video games to come back. Juan Mata might get a begin to present the expertise in midfield, with Scott McTominay and Daniel James doubtlessly in with a nod.

Our prediction: Norwich v Man Utd

Norwich boss Farke has acquired heavy criticism from followers and media in latest weeks and has accepted it is in all probability not possible for the membership to struggle for each the FA Cup and Premier League survival this summer time.

And with United flying proper now, it’s arduous to see how Norwich get something greater than a respectful defeat from this recreation.

Count on Solskjaer to make numerous adjustments to his XI – with half a watch on Brighton on Tuesday. United ought to management this match and run out comfy winners.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-2 Man Utd

