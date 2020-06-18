What channel is Norwich v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Norwich start their summer season push to keep away from relegation on Friday night with a house conflict in opposition to a Southampton facet with little to play for at this stage of the marketing campaign.

The Canaries are all-time low of the Premier League and six factors adrift of security. Nonetheless, a 2-1 pleasant win over Tottenham final week suggests they’re up for the scrap with 9 Premier League fixtures to go.

Norwich want to start out profitable video games from the off and this fixture is definitely one which performs into supervisor Daniel Farke’s palms.

Saints narrowly beat Norwich 2-1 on this reverse fixture again in December although Farke’s males placing up robust resistance.

The shortage of a house crowd might have an effect on Norwich, however the incentive to flee relegation may very well be all of the inspiration they want. With more durable opponents to return over the subsequent few weeks, three factors right here may very well be key.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you’ll want to learn about find out how to watch the Norwich v Southampton recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Norwich v Southampton on TV?

Norwich v Southampton will happen on Friday 19th June 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Southampton will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Tottenham v Manchester United, which is able to kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Southampton on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Foremost Occasion from 5pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Tips on how to live stream Norwich v Southampton on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Norwich v Southampton team news

Norwich: Farke has seen a variety of gamers return to health through the coronavirus break. Onel Hernandez is again from harm and might properly begin on Friday, whereas the boss additionally has Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann to select from.

This recreation could also be too quickly for Klose, however Zimmermann might properly get minutes right here. Count on Alex Tettey and Kenny McLean to maintain their central midfield pairing going into the summer season.

Southampton: Like his counterpart Farke, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhüttl welcomes again gamers to full health for this restart. Each Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong are again in motion and might characteristic.

Redmond’s affect shall be essential on Friday as Saints look to climb distant from the underside three. Nonetheless, 22-year-old Moussa Djenepo begins a three-game suspension and gained’t be accessible.

Our prediction: Norwich v Southampton

Norwich proved they will match as much as Southampton when these sides met in December. And traditionally, the ‘away’ facet has not gained this fixture in a decade.

However what use is dwelling benefit with out the tub-thumping Carrow Street crowd? Norwich could have earmarked this match as having three-point potential when the fixture checklist was launched final summer season.

Realistically, this is anybody’s recreation. A draw would do neither facet hurt within the first recreation again after a protracted break.

Our prediction: Norwich 1-1 Southampton

Norwich v Southampton odds

Working in partnership with the Radio Instances, wager365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Norwich (21/10) Draw (13/5) Southampton (23/20)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 as we speak and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Supply Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and fee technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Deadlines and additional T&Cs apply.

