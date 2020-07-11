What channel is Norwich v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Norwich’s Premier League dream will probably be over on Saturday in the event that they fail to beat West Ham in a crunch relegation battle.

The Canaries look to have run out of highway of their remaining Premier League fixtures of their determined bid to remain within the high flight subsequent time period.

There are 10 factors between them and security, with the Hammers sitting 16th within the desk.

There might be a sombre ambiance within the depleted Carrow Highway stands on Saturday, though boss Daniel Farke will keep hope that his gamers can pull off a win to encourage a miracle comeback from the brink.

West Ham themselves are eager to safe victory and transfer additional away from the underside three.

When is Norwich v West Ham on TV?

Norwich v West Ham will happen on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v West Ham will kick off at 12:30pm – the match is one among 5 televised Premier League video games on Saturday and kicks off concurrently Watford v Newcastle.

What TV channel is Norwich v West Ham on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

Tips on how to live stream Norwich v West Ham on-line

Norwich v West Ham odds

Norwich v West Ham team news

Norwich: Todd Cantwell is anticipated to return to the facet after lacking Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Watford with a decent hamstring.

Each Alex Tettey and Kenny McLean handed health checks to function in midweek and Farke will hope to have the pair accessible for Saturday.

West Ham: Sebastian Haller received lower than half-an-hour towards Burnley final day trip however might begin right here as David Moyes seeks to clean up his ahead line.

Don’t be shocked if the supervisor retains the identical again 4 on Saturday, whereas Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble could come again into the XI.

Our prediction: Norwich v West Ham

Norwich are successfully down. It doesn’t matter what Farke says about making an attempt to maintain spirits up, the truth is that their remaining fixtures will probably be gruelling.

That performs into West Ham’s palms as Moyes’ males see this as a shot at three priceless factors of their battle towards the drop.

Don’t anticipate something flash from this disjointed Hammers facet however they’ll get the job executed. It will not be a thriller for the spectator although.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-1 West Ham

(West Ham to win 1-0: 17/2 at Guess365)

