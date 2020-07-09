What channel is Norwich v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Norwich’s Premier League dream shall be over on Saturday in the event that they fail to beat West Ham in a crunch relegation battle.

The Canaries look to have run out of highway of their remaining Premier League fixtures of their determined bid to remain within the high flight subsequent time period.

There are 10 factors between them and security, with the Hammers sitting 16th within the desk.

There could possibly be a sombre environment within the depleted Carrow Street stands on Saturday, though boss Daniel Farke will keep hope that his gamers can pull off a win to encourage a miracle comeback from the brink.

West Ham themselves are eager to safe victory and transfer additional away from the underside three.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces that you must find out about the right way to watch the Norwich v West Ham sport on TV and on-line.

When is Norwich v West Ham on TV?

Norwich v West Ham will happen on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v West Ham will kick off at 12:30pm – the match is considered one of 5 televised Premier League video games on Saturday and kicks off similtaneously Watford v Newcastle.

What TV channel is Norwich v West Ham on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

live stream Norwich v West Ham on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Norwich v West Ham odds

guess365 odds: Norwich (13/5) Draw (5/2) West Ham (1/1)*

Norwich v West Ham team news

Norwich: Todd Cantwell is anticipated to return to the aspect after lacking Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Watford with a decent hamstring.

Each Alex Tettey and Kenny McLean handed health exams to characteristic in midweek and Farke will hope to have the pair out there for Saturday.

West Ham: Sebastian Haller obtained lower than half-an-hour towards Burnley final trip however might begin right here as David Moyes seeks to clean up his ahead line.

Don’t be stunned if the supervisor retains the identical again 4 on Saturday, whereas Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble might come again into the XI.

Our prediction: Norwich v West Ham

Norwich are successfully down. It doesn’t matter what Farke says about making an attempt to maintain spirits up, the fact is that their remaining fixtures shall be gruelling.

That performs into West Ham’s arms as Moyes’ males see this as a shot at three priceless factors of their battle towards the drop.

Don’t count on something flash from this disjointed Hammers aspect however they may get the job finished. It might not be a thriller for the spectator although.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-1 West Ham

(West Ham to win 1-0: 17/2 at Wager365)

