What channel is Oxford v Wycombe League One play-off final on? Kick off time and live stream

Oxford and Wycombe go head-to-head in a League One play-off battle between two unlikely candidates.

Each side have earned their shot at glory following topsy-turvy seasons, and can be determined to profit from their big alternative to deliver Championship soccer to their followers.

Oxford steadily grew into the season and launched hurled themselves proper into the play-off combine not lengthy previous to lockdown.

Wycombe had been one of many quite a few golf equipment to vote for the League One season to finish, however had been awarded a play-off place based mostly on the controversial factors per sport technique regardless of sitting eighth in League One earlier than the season was curtailed.

Nothing else issues proper now aside from the 90 minutes forward of them. Who has the nerve to fireplace their technique to the subsequent degree? Who will crumble underneath the silent strain on the Dwelling of Soccer?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s good to find out about find out how to watch the Oxford v Wycombe sport on TV and on-line.

When is Oxford v Wycombe on TV?

Oxford v Wycombe will happen on Monday 13th July 2020.

Play-off finals have been scattered all through the summer time because of the various circumstances of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Northampton triumphed within the League Two final on the finish of June, whereas the Championship showdown will happen towards the top of this month because the common season attracts to a detailed.

What time is kick-off?

Oxford v Wycombe will kick off at 7:30pm – the match can be working at roughly the identical time as Manchester United v Southampton, additionally live on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Oxford v Wycombe on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 7pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Methods to live stream Oxford v Wycombe on-line



You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Our prediction: Oxford v Wycombe

Play-off finals are unpredictable at their most predictable.

With no followers within the floor however gamers nonetheless buzzing to be taking part in at Wembley, something may occur.

Wycombe will produce a usually tight, aggressive efficiency that has seen them claw their method so far, and the strain can be on Oxford to interrupt them down.

Our prediction: Oxford 1-1 Wycombe (Oxford to win on penalties)

