What channel is PSG v Bayern Munich Champions League final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s right here, and it’s going to be electrical. The Champions League final has arrived in all its splendour with PSG and Bayern Munich prepared for one final dance to spherical off the 2019/20 soccer season.

The year-long journey is approaching the endgame with two of essentially the most ferocious groups in European – and world – soccer able to battle it out for supremacy.

Scorching favourites Bayern Munich have been relentless through the lockdown Champions League fixtures. They romped to a 4-1 victory over Chelsea, an 8-2 dismantling of Barcelona and a 3-Zero crushing of Lyon to earn their place within the final.

Robert Lewandowski has bagged 15 targets in 9 European video games this season to blow away the competitors within the Champions League high scorers stakes, however his supporting forged have been simply as spectacular behind closed doorways.

Comparable might be mentioned for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG. They might be the principle males on paper, however the third member of their attacking trio, Angel Di Maria, has stolen the present for the Ligue 1 giants within the competitors.

They’ve triumphed over goal-happy Atalanta and a recent RB Leipzig unit to succeed in the final showdown, however which aspect will maintain their nerve because the Champions League attracts to a detailed?

When is PSG v Bayern Munich on TV?

PSG v Bayern Munich will happen on Sunday 23rd August.

The sport would be the final of the elongated 2019/20 marketing campaign, with the Premier League 2020/21 fixtures simply introduced to focus on when you possibly can subsequent absorb the attractive recreation.

What time is kick-off?

PSG v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one one on the evening, that means you possibly can dedicate your undivided consideration to the showpiece Champions League final.

PSG v Bayern Munich team news

PSG: Mbappe is a nailed-on starter for PSG after displaying no destructive results of coming back from damage within the earlier rounds.

He’ll begin alongside Neymar and Di Maria with Mauro Icardi consigned to the bench. Opposite to experiences, no gamers will face suspensions after swapping shirts on the finish of the Leipzig recreation, allegedly going in opposition to UEFA coronavirus security protocol.

No.1 keeper Keylor Navas missed the semi-finals with a hamstring difficulty. Often the phrase ‘hamstring’ is synonymous with ‘three weeks out’ however experiences in France counsel it was a minor drawback and he ought to return for the final instead of Sergio Rico.

Bayern Munich: Philippe Coutinho has given Hansi Flick a significant headache forward of the final. He bagged two targets and an help in opposition to guardian membership Barcelona within the quarters, and appeared very promising in opposition to Lyon – scoring an offside objective – from the bench. He might pressure his method into the XI.

Jerome Boateng was changed by Niklas Sule at half-time within the semi-finals as a consequence of a muscular drawback, however he is anticipated to be match to start out the final.

Bayern haven’t any suspended gamers going into the sport.

Our prediction: PSG v Bayern Munich

Effectively, this is most likely the closest factor to a curse you’ll learn all day however there are such a lot of targets to be scored on this one.

Anybody who has watched each groups throughout their lockdown Champions League fixtures will know neither aspect is hermetic.

For all Munich’s dominance, they nonetheless conceded twice to a disjointed Barcelona team and Lyon ought to have discovered the online a few occasions within the opening phases of the semi-finals.

PSG haven’t needed to cope with nice surges of attacking energy to this point, however their entrance three should not required to trace again as usually, doubtlessly opening up gaps for Gnabry to wriggle by means of.

Eyebrow-raising defences apart, each groups boast a ridiculous crop of attackers and won’t maintain again attempting to use one another’s weaknesses.

Logic suggests a goal-fest, and whereas finals are normally way more cagey than customary encounters, anticipate each groups to play to their strengths right here. Assault, assault, assault.

Our prediction: PSG 2-3 Bayern Munich

