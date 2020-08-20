What channel is PSG v Bayern Munich Champions League final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s right here, and it’s going to be electrical. The Champions League final has arrived in all its splendour with PSG and Bayern Munich prepared for one final dance to spherical off the 2019/20 soccer season.

The year-long journey is approaching the endgame with two of probably the most ferocious groups in European – and world – soccer able to battle it out for supremacy.

Scorching favourites Bayern Munich have been relentless in the course of the lockdown Champions League fixtures. They romped to a 4-1 victory over Chelsea, an 8-2 dismantling of Barcelona and a 3-Zero crushing of Lyon to earn their place within the final.

Robert Lewandowski has bagged 15 objectives in 9 European video games this season to blow away the competitors within the Champions League high scorers stakes, however his supporting forged have been simply as spectacular behind closed doorways.

Related may be stated for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG. They might be the primary males on paper, however the third member of their attacking trio, Angel Di Maria, has stolen the present for the Ligue 1 giants within the competitors.

They’ve triumphed over goal-happy Atalanta and a recent RB Leipzig unit to succeed in the final showdown, however which aspect will maintain their nerve because the Champions League attracts to an in depth?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to find out about how you can watch the PSG v Bayern Munich sport on TV and on-line.

When is PSG v Bayern Munich on TV?

PSG v Bayern Munich will happen on Sunday 23rd August.

The sport would be the final of the elongated 2019/20 marketing campaign, with the Premier League 2020/21 fixtures simply introduced to spotlight when you’ll be able to subsequent absorb the attractive sport.

What time is kick-off?

PSG v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one one on the night time, which means you’ll be able to dedicate your undivided consideration to the showpiece Champions League final.

What TV channel is PSG v Bayern Munich on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

live stream PSG v Bayern Munich on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSG v Bayern Munich team news

PSG: Mbappe is a nailed-on starter for PSG after exhibiting no unfavourable results of coming back from harm within the earlier rounds.

He’ll begin alongside Neymar and Di Maria with Mauro Icardi consigned to the bench. Opposite to studies, no gamers will face suspensions after swapping shirts on the finish of the Leipzig sport, allegedly going in opposition to UEFA coronavirus security protocol.

No.1 keeper Keylor Navas missed the semi-finals with a hamstring difficulty. Often the phrase ‘hamstring’ is synonymous with ‘three weeks out’ however studies in France counsel it was a minor downside and he ought to return for the final instead of Sergio Rico.

Bayern Munich: Philippe Coutinho has given Hansi Flick a significant headache forward of the final. He bagged two objectives and an help in opposition to dad or mum membership Barcelona within the quarters, and regarded very promising in opposition to Lyon – scoring an offside aim – from the bench. He may pressure his means into the XI.

Jerome Boateng was changed by Niklas Sule at half-time within the semi-finals attributable to a muscular downside, however he is anticipated to be match to begin the final.

Bayern don’t have any suspended gamers going into the sport.

Our prediction: PSG v Bayern Munich

Nicely, this is most likely the closest factor to a curse you’ll learn all day however there are such a lot of objectives to be scored on this one.

Anybody who has watched each groups throughout their lockdown Champions League fixtures will know neither aspect is hermetic.

For all Munich’s dominance, they nonetheless conceded twice to a disjointed Barcelona team and Lyon ought to have discovered the online a few occasions within the opening levels of the semi-finals.

PSG haven’t needed to take care of nice surges of attacking energy to date, however their entrance three should not required to trace again as typically, doubtlessly opening up gaps for Gnabry to wriggle by.

Eyebrow-raising defences apart, each groups boast a ridiculous crop of attackers and won’t maintain again making an attempt to use one another’s weaknesses.

Logic suggests a goal-fest, and whereas finals are often much more cagey than customary encounters, anticipate each groups to play to their strengths right here. Assault, assault, assault.

Our prediction: PSG 2-3 Bayern Munich

