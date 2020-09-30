What channel is Rangers v Galatasaray on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers go right into a crunch Europa League shoot-out with Galatasaray hoping to make their current expertise within the event rely on the night time.

Steven Gerrard has loved a terrific document in Europe with Rangers up to now, taking a lot of massive scalps alongside the best way.

He might want to take that of Galatasary if the Gers are to make it to the group phases.

The Turkish giants are much less of a menace than they’ve been prior to now after ending sixth within the Turkish Süper Lig final season.

Nevertheless, Rangers received’t take them flippantly within the conflict, understanding that their opponents have a strong pedigree at this degree and boast an array of huge weapons able to scoring massive match-winners.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s essential find out about how you can watch the Rangers v Galatasaray recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Rangers v Galatasaray on TV?

Rangers v Galatasaray will happen on Thursday 1st October 2020.

Europa League video games return to their common Thursday night time slot following an August onslaught on fixtures all through the week.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Galatasaray will kick off at 7:45pm – the match takes place on the identical night time as Sarajevo v Celtic and Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa.

What TV channel is Rangers v Galatasaray on?

Sadly the sport received’t be proven live on TV, however will probably be live streamed so that you can watch through a laptop computer, pill or cellular system.

The right way to live stream Rangers v Galatasaray on-line

The sport will probably be completely streamed live on-line through RangersTV.

It can price a one-off price of £14.99, no matter whether or not you already subscribe to the service.

Rangers v Galatasaray team news

Rangers: Nikola Katic, Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack are all out injured whereas Kemar Roofe is a doubt however could characteristic on the bench.

Galatasaray: The Turkish facet boast Arda Turan, Younes Belhanda, Sofiane Feghouli and Radamel Falcao amongst their common beginning XI with Ryan Babel another choice within the squad.

Our prediction: Rangers v Galatasaray

This could possibly be one in every of Rangers’ hardest checks of the season, however the lack of followers ought to take the sting out of what would have been an apocalyptic environment generated by the away assist.

In Alfredo Morelos, they boast the best participant on the pitch, but to strategy his prime, with a penchant for a giant objective within the Europa League.

This might go both manner, but when Rangers maintain agency early on, Morelos could possibly be the person to interrupt a impasse.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-1 Galatasaray

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In case you’re in search of one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.