What channel is RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

RB Leipzig are gunning for a primary ever Champions League semi-final once they tackle Atletico Madrid in Portugal on Thursday.

Either side had their Champions League fixtures schedule halted as a result of coronavirus outbreak in March.

However Portugal is staging one-off knockout matches by to the ultimate this August and RB Leipzig hope to trigger an upset right here.

The Bundesliga outfit come into the conflict having endured some rocky type of late.

Atletico, in the meantime, are unbeaten in 11 video games and haven’t suffered defeat over 90 minutes since March.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing it is advisable to learn about learn how to watch the RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid sport on TV and on-line.

When is RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid on TV?

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid will happen on Thursday 13th August 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of days with loads of motion to be performed.

Try our Champions League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one Champions League fixture scheduled for Thursday.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

Tips on how to live stream RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid team news

RB Leipzig: Yussuf Poulsen is a health fear forward of this sport however Patrik Schick ought to begin up entrance following the sale of Timo Werner to Chelsea.

Marcel Halstenberg might return from harm however whereas Marcel Sabitzer is uncertain. Ibrahima Konate is dominated out after having hip surgical procedure.

Atletico Madrid: Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko are out of the tie after testing optimistic for coronavirus and are self-isolating at dwelling.

Bar this, supervisor Diego Simeone has a fully-fit squad and the boss must resolve whether or not to start out Diego Costa or Alvaro Morata up entrance right here.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

This is Leipzig’s first aggressive fixture in 5 weeks and that would make a distinction within the sapping Portuguese warmth on Thursday night time.

Atletico stay one of the vital strong groups within the Champions League and Simeone will need to preserve it tight right here.

Don’t anticipate a goal-fest in Lisbon. As an alternative, this sport might be determined by a second-half winner from the boot of Diego Costa.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig 0-1 Atletico Madrid

