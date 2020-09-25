What channel is Riga v Celtic on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic start their Europa League journey in 2020/21 with a 3rd spherical qualifying tie in opposition to Riga.

The Bhoys had been dumped out of the Champions League on the first hurdle by Hungarian facet Ferencvaros in a shock outcome for Neil Lennon’s facet.

He’ll demand a giant efficiency in opposition to Riga to be able to encourage some type of strong European marketing campaign.

The Latvian facet had been additionally dropped from the Champions League following a defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

They only about edged their manner past San Marino facet Tre Fiori regardless of being overwhelming favourites, however how will they fare in opposition to Celtic?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it’s essential learn about the right way to watch the Riga v Celtic recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Riga v Celtic on TV?

Riga v Celtic will happen on Thursday twenty fourth September 2020.

Europa League video games return to their standard Thursday night time slot following an August onslaught on fixtures all through the week.

What time is kick-off?

Riga v Celtic will kick off at 6pm – the match will likely be intently adopted by Shkendija v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Riga v Celtic on?

You may watch the sport live on Premier Sports activities 2 from 5:55pm.

It prices simply £9.99 monthly for Sky and Virgin prospects and consists of LaLigaTV which boasts 9 Spanish prime flight matches each weekend.

The best way to live stream Riga v Celtic on-line

The sport is additionally streamed live on-line by way of Premier Participant.

It comes included with the Sky bundle for Premier Sports activities, or you may join the online-only participant no matter your present TV supplier.

Riga v Celtic team news

Riga confirmed XI: TBC

Celtic confirmed XI: TBC

Our prediction: Riga v Celtic

We’ve been right here so many occasions with Celtic, however they do are likely to get the job performed relating to not less than reaching the group phases.

They’ve made it to the Europa League knockout rounds in three consecutive seasons since reaching the Champions League group stage. The final time they failed to succeed in the second-tier group stage was in 2011.

Riga had been very poor within the final spherical and Celtic will really feel assured of having the ability to put in knowledgeable – profitable – efficiency tonight.

Our prediction: Riga 0-2 Celtic

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re searching for one thing else to look at try our TV Information.